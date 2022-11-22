HDOT warns travelers of limited parking at airports during Thanksgiving weekend

Main, News Posted on Nov 22, 2022 in Airports News

New technology to help with parking at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division alerts travelers of limited parking at the five busiest airports across the state during the holiday season due to an anticipated increase in airline passengers.

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA), Hilo International Airport (ITO), and Lihue Airport (LIH) are expected to be busy. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) anticipates travel volumes for the 2022 Thanksgiving travel period between Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 27, will equal or surpass pre-2019 passenger volumes.

HDOT advises those departing from Hawaii Airports consider getting dropped off by family or friends, a taxi, or a ride sharing service. And it’s recommended you arrive two hours before an interisland flight, three hours if you are headed to the continental U.S. or international or check with your airlines.

Travelers departing from HNL this year can utilize new electronic signs that show how many open stalls are available in each of the three structures.

If you or your loved ones are planning on parking at the airport, arrive early and allow for sufficient time to find a parking space and walk to the terminal. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period at HNL is $18. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour parking at neighbor island airports is $15.

The total amount of airport public parking stalls is listed below:

HNL – 5,329

OGG – 1,200

LIH – 578

ITO – 480

KOA – 1,691

For more information on ways to make the check-in travel process smoother, please visit the Transportation Security Administration website by clicking here.

HDOT wishes all departing and incoming passengers a safe and cheerful holiday season.

