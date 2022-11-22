EndoQuest Robotics™ Announces Participation in Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Company CEO Kurt Azarbarzin to present an update on the development of the Endoluminal Surgical Robotic SystemHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EndoQuest Robotics, developer of the world’s first flexible endoluminal robotic system that enables scar-free and less invasive surgical procedures, today announced that Kurt Azarbarzin, CEO will present an update on the development of the Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System during the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference being held November 29 - December 1, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY 10022.
Details on EndoQuest Robotics presentations:
Title: The Future of Robotic Surgery
Date and Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022; 10:00 - 10:55 AM ET
Participant: Kurt Azarbarzin, CEO - EndoQuest Robotics
Session: Panel Discussion
Title: EndoQuest Robotics Corporate Presentation
Date and time: December 1, 2022; 12:50 - 1:10 PM ET
Participant: Kurt Azarbarzin, CEO - EndoQuest Robotics
Mr. Azarbarzin’s presentation will include an update on the company’s advanced flexible robotic platform that enables therapeutic endoscopists and surgeons to perform endoluminal surgeries through existing lumens in the body, eliminating the need for external incisions that lead to visible scarring. EndoQuest Robotics Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System combines the flexibility of conventional endoscopy with the advantages of traditional surgical techniques to enable less invasive procedures with enhanced control and precision. The proprietary endoscope is a flexible and steerable overtube that can deliver two surgical instruments and a flexible videoscope to a surgical target. With the enhanced capabilities of the ELS System, endoscopists and surgeons can access areas in the digestive tract through a natural orifice using traditional surgical techniques in locations not previously possible.
About EndoQuest Robotics, Inc.
EndoQuest Robotics has developed the Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System, the world’s first endoluminal robotic surgical system that enables therapeutic endoscopists and surgeons to perform upper and lower GI surgery less-invasively through a trans-oral or trans-anal approach. The robotic platform combines the flexibility of endoscopy that can navigate the curvature of the patients’ anatomy with instrumentation that allows the physician to use a conventional two-handed surgical technique. The ELS System has further potential applications in a range of surgeries including appendectomy and cholecystectomy that can be performed with no external incisions. For additional information, visit www.endoquestrobotics.com.
The ELS System is under development, has not been cleared by the FDA and is not for commercial sale in the United States.
Chris Klecher
EndoQuest Robotics
+1 949-310-8271
chris.klecher@endoquestrobotics.com
