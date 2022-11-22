Tempest to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing first-in-class therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:30 am ET.



To access the live or archived recording of the chat, please visit the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com .

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, antagonists of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively. Both programs are advancing through clinical trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com