NextRx Offers Consumers Predictability and Savings in the Face of Fluctuating Drug Prices
The revolutionary new pharmacy cuts out middlemen to offer stable, predictable prescription prices, saving Missourians and Kansans thousands of dollars a year
People don’t realize the middlemen drive up costs without adding value. It's time to transform the broken system by putting people first and helping them afford the medication they need.”COLUMBIA, MO, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new pharmacy is revolutionizing how consumers get their prescriptions and save money in the process. By cutting out the middleman and employing a self-pay pharmacy model, NextRx can save Missourians and Kansans thousands of dollars a year and offer month-to-month and person-to-person predictability for prescription prices.
— Neal Head
It's no secret that America’s healthcare costs are out of control. NextRx aims to fix one broken tenet of the American healthcare system by increasing access to
medications by making them more affordable and stabilizing their pricing.
NextRx’s model relies on what some call a cash-only or self-pay approach that cuts out insurance negotiations and pharmacy benefit managers that hike up prices. In reality, the exorbitant prices of today’s drugs have little to do with production or pharmacy costs and more with markups and decisions imposed by these middlemen. NextRx’s model cuts out these costly steps, slashing prices and leveraging a stable pricing model for each medication, so every consumer pays the same amount for the same drug.
Neal Head, CEO and founder of NextRx, and his leadership team, which collectively boast over 20 years of experience in retail pharmacy, experienced firsthand the challenges Americans faced each day in affording their medications. Drawing on these deep industry insights and a desire to revolutionize the market, the team knew there was a better way forward—one that would give consumers more control over their health by making prescriptions more affordable. "Many people don’t realize that middlemen in this industry are driving up costs and not adding value,” said Head. "Too many Americans have to decide between life-saving medications or putting food on their tables or paying rent due to these unnecessary skyrocketing and unpredictable costs. We felt it was time to transform the broken healthcare system by putting people first and helping them better afford the medication they need and deserve."
Those using NextRx as their pharmacy of choice can save up to 80% on generic prescription drugs. The NextRx team works with consumers and their prescribing physicians to search for prescription options that meet their health and budget needs.
In addition to pharmacy services, NextRx offers affordable telemedicine appointments with licensed physicians. NextRx’s one-stop telemedicine services offer a convenient and streamlined way for consumers to get a wide range of their medical needs addressed from the comfort of their homes.
NextRx is currently filling prescriptions for those living in Kansas and Missouri. Physicians can send scripts via eScribe or call-in, and patients can call or drop them off. The pharmacy ships medications to those living in either state or consumers can pick up their prescriptions at NextRx’s drive-through location at 2909 Falling Leaf Lane in Columbia, Missouri.
