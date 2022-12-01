Submit Release
Georgia Strait Women's Clinic Announces Counselling Staff Focused on Trauma, PTSD, Drug, and Alcohol Treatment Services

drug rehab and alcohol treatment for women in British Columbia

Georgia Strait Women's Clinic is a best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, and trauma treatment centre based in British Columbia, Canada.

Our staff expansions are more than just additions to the staff.”
— Casey Jordan
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/), a best-in-class drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD program in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce new additions to its counselling staff. The additions continue ambitious plans to improve the client experience at the Clinic.

“Our staff expansions are more than just additions to the staff,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our new clinical counsellor additions, Lisa Shatzky (who started October 2022), and Jen Minard (who started November 2022) bring best-of-class personnel to the team, meaning a smaller ratio between clients and staff and more individual care per client. Both bring compassion and excellence to their profession.”

Persons who want to know more about the team can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/the-team/. As the website explains, the connection between team members and clients is paramount. The philosophy is built on the principle that the trust required to talk honestly about extremely personal things such as traumatic experiences or addiction issues can not be built alongside unnecessarily restrictive, mean spirited, and intimidating treatment environments.

The leaders and team members are committed to excellence and have the independently proven, long-term track record of providing residential mental health care. The addition of new team members to the counselling staff, therefore, is not just about mere staff additions. It's about bolstering the Clinic's commitment to providing a "client first" experience in the area of trauma, PTSD, drug rehab, and/or alcohol treatment services for women in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada. Persons who want to learn more about the PTSD / trauma services can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/occupational-trauma-ptsd/.

Another excellent resource is the Clinic's lively blog at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/blog/. A sample post, entitled, "Changing Your Perspective Could Change Your Life," explores perspective and how a "change in perspective" might be the first step towards recovery. Throughout the website, visitors are encouraged to reach out for a private, confidential consultation with a team member. Both persons suffering from addiction and/or trauma as well as loved ones are encouraged to make that initial call.

It should be noted that Georgia Strait Women's Clinic is parallel to the Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca), a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self-definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation.

ABOUT GEORGIA STRAIT WOMEN'S CLINIC

Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/) has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self-definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Clinic offers drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and therapy for trauma / PTSD in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada. The Clinic uses a treatment system based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
