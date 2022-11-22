Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $20 million in awards for housing stability

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) announced today over $20 million in awards to 41 organizations throughout New Mexico to help provide housing stability services for at-risk communities and to help renters navigate housing obstacles in New Mexico. These grants were made available through the New Mexico Home Fund, formerly known as the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“Our efforts to address housing and homelessness must run the gamut, focusing not only on helping New Mexicans find an affordable and comfortable place to live, but also providing them with the tools they need to maintain that housing,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We are working to create a broad spectrum of housing options that meet New Mexicans who need help where they are.”

“The Housing Stability Program is an opportunity to partner with organizations that help the most vulnerable, at-risk communities with extra direct help in navigating assistance, and offering a lifeline for their housing situations,” said DFA Secretary Debbie Romero. “We are working together with community partners to provide more permanent outcomes for the most vulnerable New Mexicans through our housing stability programs.”

The awarded projects were chosen based on proposals from municipalities, community-based organizations and coalitions to aid in DFA’s housing stabilization efforts. Projects that received funding are focused on one or more of the following:

Mediation between landlords and tenants

Housing counseling

Case management related to housing stability

Specialized services for individuals with disabilities or seniors that support their ability to access or maintain housing

Legal services or attorney’s fees related to eviction proceedings and maintaining housing stability

Housing-related services for survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking

Eviction prevention and eviction diversion programs

Housing navigators that help households access Emergency Rental Assistance programs or find housing

Housing stability partners will work directly with constituents in their communities.

The Housing Stability program is being led by New Mexico Community Trust (NMCT) on behalf of DFA. NMCT is a New Mexico based philanthropic organization that provides financial and administrative support and builds capacity for the social sector. The partnership between NMCT and DFA represents an innovative model for government agencies and nonprofits to work collaboratively to deploy federal funds to communities through a network of grassroot organizations.

The New Mexico Home Fund helps renters and homeowners in New Mexico pay for their rent, mortgage, and utility bills. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury and administered by the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration. The assistance provided does not need to be repaid. To date over $200 million in rent and utility aid, and $11 million in mortgage assistance has been awarded to nearly 60,000 households. For more information visit www.nmhomefund.org.