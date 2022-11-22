WELLS OF LIFE LAUNCHES WELL CAMPAIGN ON GIVING TUESDAY HONORING OSCAR-NOMINATED ACTOR CHADWICK BOSEMAN

Memorial Wells to be drilled in Uganda to honor the lives of Chadwick Boseman, Betty White, and Vin Scully Children receive clean water in rural Uganda

Betty White and Vin Scully Also Honored by Non-Profit Organization That Recognizes the Legacy of Those Who Made a Difference by Building Wells in Their Memory

Boseman’s humanitarian spirit inspired us to serve others, and we honor him in the same spirit in which he lived his life.” — Nick Jordan, Wells of Life Founder & CEO