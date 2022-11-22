WELLS OF LIFE LAUNCHES WELL CAMPAIGN ON GIVING TUESDAY HONORING OSCAR-NOMINATED ACTOR CHADWICK BOSEMAN
Memorial Wells to be drilled in Uganda to honor the lives of Chadwick Boseman, Betty White, and Vin Scully
Betty White and Vin Scully Also Honored by Non-Profit Organization That Recognizes the Legacy of Those Who Made a Difference by Building Wells in Their Memory
Boseman’s humanitarian spirit inspired us to serve others, and we honor him in the same spirit in which he lived his life.”SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wells of Life, a non-profit organization providing rural Ugandans with access to clean and safe water, has launched a Giving Tuesday campaign to honor the memory of beloved actors, including the iconic Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman. Wells of Life will use funds raised to build and dedicate a well to Boseman, celebrating his influential legacy and philanthropy. Fans can donate to the Chadwick Boseman well at WellsofLife.org. Additional legacy wells will be dedicated to influential figures including Emmy-winning actress and activist Betty White and Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully.
Boseman, famous for his role as T’Challa in Marvel’s blockbuster hit Black Panther, donated millions of dollars to hospitals in underserved communities at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, Boseman spent his personal time visiting young cancer patients at St. Jude Children’s Hospital and continued to do so during his own four-year battle with cancer. Boseman passed away in 2020 at the age of 43. His legacy of care and concern for vulnerable youth inspired Wells of Life’s effort to recognize Boseman on Giving Tuesday.
“It’s important to our team at Wells of Life to acknowledge those cultural icons who leave a lasting legacy, whether their time on earth is long or short,” said Wells of Life Founder and CEO Nick Jordan. “Boseman’s humanitarian spirit inspired us to serve others, and we honor him in the same spirit in which he lived his life.”
Betty White entertained audiences for more than 50 years and in her later years became America’s sweetheart. Perhaps best known for her role as Rose Nylund on the popular TV show The Golden Girls, White was beloved by fans and colleagues alike and was honored for her philanthropic efforts by The American Veterinary Medical Association and The City of Los Angeles which named her "Ambassador to the Animals." White passed away in 2021 at the age of 99.
Vin Scully was the beloved broadcaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, making him an icon in baseball history. As an essential part of the fabric of Southern California sports, Scully was remembered as a family man and humanitarian above all. Scully passed away in 2022 at the age of 94.
Two-thirds of rural Ugandan communities lack safe access to clean water which makes water-borne diseases and infant mortality a reality for many Ugandans. Wells of Life is currently drilling their 1000th well in Uganda, achieving the goal of providing clean water to 1 million people, that in turn unlocks education, economic opportunity, and improved health.
To donate to Chadwick Boseman’s, Betty White’s, and Vin Scully’s Giving Tuesday campaigns visit here. 100% of the donations go directly to building and maintaining the wells in Uganda.
About Wells of Life
Wells of Life is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Christian organization based in Orange County that provides safe access to clean, sustainable drinking water in the communities of rural Uganda. Founded in 2008, Wells of Life has drilled or rehabilitated over 1000 wells across 19 districts in Uganda and, through a steady decade of growth, has served more than 1 million people. With a 100% donation, Wells of Life provides clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) educational programs. Wells of Life also has an in-country office staffed with an In-Country Director, Deputy Director and 20 other full-time employees in Uganda.
For more information about Wells of Life and its work, please visit WellsOfLife.org
