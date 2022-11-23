Visually Striking Works by Paul Collins Commemorate Significant Moments in History
Known for his art displayed all across the world, Collins highlights noteworthy figures who have shaped today’s culture
I have devoted my career to promoting the beauty of diversity and embracing the commonalities of humanity, inspiring a brighter future.”GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Collins, a world-renowned artist specializing in painting significant moments in history that have shaped culture as we know it, showcases his collections and significant work throughout the years. Now art and history enthusiasts can peruse over five decades of his work all in one place at https://www.collinsart.org/.
Collins focuses on creating pieces that depict strong, worthy, and significant people regardless of race, culture, or circumstance. His realistic style of painting enhances the spirit of who or what he portrays, serving as footprints of history while moving us emotionally.
Collins celebrates important milestones in world history, emphasizing America and people of color. His art aims to gently break down walls of bigotry, boldly bring back the emphasis on true heroes, and quietly touch souls through the images of his craft.
From the Budweiser “Great Kings of Africa” collection to the iconic portrayal of Harriet Tubman’s Underground Railroad, Rosa Parks, and the “Siege at Wounded Knee,” his works all serve as relevant reminders of truth in history.
His piece “The Reintegration of Pro Football, 1946,” in Canton, Ohio, Home of the NFL Hall of Fame, is a 2,7000-square-foot mural that depicts four heroic players who broke barriers for blacks in the NFL today.
The MLK Peace Prize Medal, designed by Collins, and commissioned by Coretta Scott King, is the highest honor awarded by the King Center. It is awarded to individuals who use nonviolent strategies to gain social justice, human rights, and civil rights liberties. John Lewis, Harry Belafonte, President Carter Desmond Tutu, and Mikhail Gorbachev are some of the past recipients.
"I have devoted my career to promoting the beauty of diversity and embracing the commonalities of humanity, inspiring a brighter future,” said Paul Collins. “I believe that subliminally, positive images stay in our psyche and become part of our persona. This shapes how we respond to the world around us. That is why I grasp any opportunity to promote positive images that help us grow and bring the collective together in unity.
As a self-taught artist, Collins has truly risen to incredible heights throughout his career. His first collection of paintings from his sojourn to Senegal, "Black Portrait of an African Journey," propelled him to international notoriety.
His works have been celebrated by people worldwide in over 100 solo exhibitions, as well as several commissions and publications. His works have been appreciated not only in galleries, from the Pushkin Museum in Moscow to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., but also in various libraries, schools, gymnasiums, correctional institutes, community centers, and hospitals.
He receives numerous awards for his art and humanitarian efforts as he continues his quest to unite and inspire humanity. Among many of his honors and achievements, he was the first artist of color to paint a sitting President with the creation of the Ford Mural.
Throughout his prolific career, Collins completed many commissioned collections of works, including "Other Voices: A Native American Tableau”-Pine Ridge & Rose Bud Reservation, "Children of Harlem"- Harlem New York, "Special Olympics" United States, "Great Beautiful Black Women"- United States, "Famous Moments in the History of the United States of
America", "America at Work,” "Voices of Israel,” "Kenya: In the Beginning,” "American Portrait of Japan,” "Who is Key West?", "Embargo of the Angels"- Cuba, and "Portraits of Promise"-the world.
The soul-gripping art from Collins is better viewed than described and can be found at https://www.collinsart.org/.
About Paul Collins
Paul Collins is a world-renowned American realist painter known for documenting significant moments in history through beautiful textures, light, and attention to detail. He has been honored as one of the top twenty painters in America by the Watson-Guptill Publication. He has also served on a number of executive boards for various organizations, including the Martin Luther King, Jr. Board in Atlanta and the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.collinsart.org.
