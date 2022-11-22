Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,230 in the last 365 days.

MDC offices close this Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving holiday

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staffed offices and buildings will close both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.  Visitors should note that in cases where indoor facility closures apply, the rest of the areas, including trails, boat launches and other outdoor facilities, where applicable, will still be available for use.  Any hiking, hunting, or fishing activity normally permitted on the areas may still be conducted.

The following closures apply in the St. Louis area:

  • Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, Kirkwood—Nature Center and offices closed, grounds and trails remain accessible for normal hours
  • Louis Regional Office on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area, St. Charles—Offices and visitor center closed, all outdoor facilities including lakes will remain open
  • Rockwoods Reservation, Wildwood—Visitor center closed, all outdoor facilities and trails remain open both days
  • Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, Defiance—Closed
  • Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, Eureka—Closed

The Friday closures are to comply with Executive Order 22-06, signed by Governor Michael L. Parson, which advises that state offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 25.

All MDC facilities will return to regular operation schedules starting Saturday, Nov. 26.

For more information on MDC locations throughout the state, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4V.   Users can search areas by name, location, or type to find more information about available facilities, regulations, maps, driving directions and special closures.

You just read:

MDC offices close this Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving holiday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.