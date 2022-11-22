MDC offices close this Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving holiday

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staffed offices and buildings will close both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Visitors should note that in cases where indoor facility closures apply, the rest of the areas, including trails, boat launches and other outdoor facilities, where applicable, will still be available for use. Any hiking, hunting, or fishing activity normally permitted on the areas may still be conducted.

The following closures apply in the St. Louis area:

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, Kirkwood—Nature Center and offices closed, grounds and trails remain accessible for normal hours

Louis Regional Office on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area, St. Charles—Offices and visitor center closed, all outdoor facilities including lakes will remain open

Rockwoods Reservation, Wildwood—Visitor center closed, all outdoor facilities and trails remain open both days

Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, Defiance—Closed

Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, Eureka—Closed

The Friday closures are to comply with Executive Order 22-06, signed by Governor Michael L. Parson, which advises that state offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 25.

All MDC facilities will return to regular operation schedules starting Saturday, Nov. 26.

For more information on MDC locations throughout the state, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4V. Users can search areas by name, location, or type to find more information about available facilities, regulations, maps, driving directions and special closures.