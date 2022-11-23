15 Year Old Girl Cookie Rookie Lands Sweet Instagram Gig Girls Design Tomorrow
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created social media gig. Cookie Rookie is responsible for creating positive content for Sweet Girls Instagram Account.
Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Instagram Girl Gig; and is celebrating 15 year old girl 'Cookie Rookie' who landed the gig.
Cookie Rookie is responsible for creating positive impact content for our Girls Design Tomorrow Instagram account; whose purpose is to discover and identify inspirational women who use their talent for good and are positive role models.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “This month, Cookie Rookie celebrates Bethany Hamilton.”
