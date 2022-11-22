CEE Specifications Set the Bar for Federal Tax Credits Through 2032
MIDDLETON, MA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consortium for Energy Efficiency has been transforming markets to advance energy efficiency and demand reduction for decades. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 names CEE’s highest tiers (not advanced) as a basis for federal tax credits for several product categories through 2032. These include:
• Central Air Conditioning and Air-Source Heat Pumps (New specification just revised for 2023)
• Natural Gas Furnaces and Boilers (Current Specification for use in 2023)
• Electric Heat Pump Water Heaters (Specification expected to be revised before 2023)
• Natural Gas Heat Pump Water Heaters (Specification expected to be revised before 2023)
Initiative descriptions and specifications can be found on the CEE website.
CEE was formed to develop voluntary market-based initiatives for energy efficient products and services. CEE makes use of performance specifications as a means to accelerate market development, identifying achievable performance levels for various market players to competitively deliver solutions to customers. CEE has effectively worked with the ENERGY STAR® Program since its beginning and supports this consumer facing program to embody a full array of publicly beneficial energy system considerations.
“Being named in this legislation is a testament to the integrity of CEE,” said Ed Wisniewski, Executive Director. “CEE’s work is rooted in serving utility customers and the energy systems that are integral to delivering safe, reliable, affordable, equitable and efficient energy. I’m proud that this important work has been recognized and I congratulate those organizations that make up the Consortium for their ongoing leadership.”
CEE efforts are approved by a Board representing a wide array of energy system responsibilities and challenges. Consortium members are from the United States and Canada, and include investor owned and municipal utilities, national labs, advocacy organizations, and involve government participation and sponsorship.
“The CEE Board recently revised performance levels for residential air conditioners and air source heat pumps. The Inflation Reduction Act presents an opportunity for utility incentives and federal tax credits to work in concert, supporting market leadership and encouraging even greater levels of performance,” said John Taylor, Deputy Director.
The CEE Residential Heating and Cooling Systems Initiative was revised and authorized by the CEE Board of Directors on November 17, 2022. The updated Electric Equipment Specifications take effect January 1, 2023.
For more information, contact Michael Colaneri, Strategic Communications Manager, at mcolaneri@cee1.org.
About CEE
The Consortium for Energy Efficiency is an award winning organization. For more than 30 years, Consortium members have developed cutting-edge strategies to accelerate the commercialization of energy efficient solutions to benefit gas and electric customers, utility systems, and the environment. In this work, CEE has successfully engaged with leading manufacturers, trade associations and other market stakeholders to develop win/win solutions that benefit all. Consortium work is guided by Initiatives that members voluntarily implement.
MIchael Colaneri
• Central Air Conditioning and Air-Source Heat Pumps (New specification just revised for 2023)
• Natural Gas Furnaces and Boilers (Current Specification for use in 2023)
• Electric Heat Pump Water Heaters (Specification expected to be revised before 2023)
• Natural Gas Heat Pump Water Heaters (Specification expected to be revised before 2023)
Initiative descriptions and specifications can be found on the CEE website.
CEE was formed to develop voluntary market-based initiatives for energy efficient products and services. CEE makes use of performance specifications as a means to accelerate market development, identifying achievable performance levels for various market players to competitively deliver solutions to customers. CEE has effectively worked with the ENERGY STAR® Program since its beginning and supports this consumer facing program to embody a full array of publicly beneficial energy system considerations.
“Being named in this legislation is a testament to the integrity of CEE,” said Ed Wisniewski, Executive Director. “CEE’s work is rooted in serving utility customers and the energy systems that are integral to delivering safe, reliable, affordable, equitable and efficient energy. I’m proud that this important work has been recognized and I congratulate those organizations that make up the Consortium for their ongoing leadership.”
CEE efforts are approved by a Board representing a wide array of energy system responsibilities and challenges. Consortium members are from the United States and Canada, and include investor owned and municipal utilities, national labs, advocacy organizations, and involve government participation and sponsorship.
“The CEE Board recently revised performance levels for residential air conditioners and air source heat pumps. The Inflation Reduction Act presents an opportunity for utility incentives and federal tax credits to work in concert, supporting market leadership and encouraging even greater levels of performance,” said John Taylor, Deputy Director.
The CEE Residential Heating and Cooling Systems Initiative was revised and authorized by the CEE Board of Directors on November 17, 2022. The updated Electric Equipment Specifications take effect January 1, 2023.
For more information, contact Michael Colaneri, Strategic Communications Manager, at mcolaneri@cee1.org.
About CEE
The Consortium for Energy Efficiency is an award winning organization. For more than 30 years, Consortium members have developed cutting-edge strategies to accelerate the commercialization of energy efficient solutions to benefit gas and electric customers, utility systems, and the environment. In this work, CEE has successfully engaged with leading manufacturers, trade associations and other market stakeholders to develop win/win solutions that benefit all. Consortium work is guided by Initiatives that members voluntarily implement.
MIchael Colaneri
Consortium for Energy Efficiency
email us here