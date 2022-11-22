GlobalMed Technologies Launches OmniluxTM Men, the First and Only LED Mask Optimized to Meet Men's Specific Skin Needs

Omnilux Men is the first and only LED mask calibrated with the deepest penetrating wavelength of near-infrared light to meet men's specific skin needs.

NAPA, Calif. (PRWEB) November 22, 2022

Today, GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) announces the launch of OmniluxTM Men, the first and only LED mask calibrated with the deepest penetrating wavelength of near-infrared light (1072nm) to meet men's specific skin needs. Priced at $395, the device uses optimized energy output and three clinically proven wavelengths of light to stimulate new collagen production and create a strong anti-inflammatory response that heals and repairs men's skin from within.

"I am incredibly excited for the first of its kind Men's LED device by Omnilux," said Dr. Jared Jagdeo, Associate Professor of Dermatology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. "Men's skin has been scientifically demonstrated to be different from women's, and an LED mask tailored specifically for men is a game-changer in this industry. I treat a lot of men in my clinic and can now recommend Omnilux's mask for excellent results at home."

Omnilux Men addresses the distinct composition of men's skin, which is on average, 25% thicker, and requires the addition of 1072nm of near-infrared light for optimized results. With four 10-minute treatment sessions per week for six weeks, the device is clinically proven to:



Perfectly target cellular structures in thicker skin

Trigger a more robust cellular response during LED treatment

Reduce fine lines & wrinkles, redness, irritation, dark circles and under-eye bags for a smoother, more even-toned complexion

"Omnilux is once again leading the way by introducing the first 1072nm wavelength in a home-use mask. The proven benefits are clear; this wavelength provides a powerful anti-inflammatory and healing response for men's skin." - Dr. Sebastián Cintolesi, MD

With over 40 clinical studies proving the effectiveness of its technology, Omnilux is the brand of LED phototherapy systems most recommended and used by dermatologists worldwide for in-office treatments. Now, the company is offering men the chance to receive that same standard of treatment at home with a device completely optimized for their skin's unique needs. For more information on the company and its products, visit http://www.omniluxled.com.

About Omnilux Men Omnilux has been recognized as the world leader in medical-grade LED light therapy devices since 2003. Now, the company has an at-home device specifically for the treatment of men's skin based on its proven technology. Omnilux Men is FDA-cleared and designed with the most clinically effective LEDs available—633nm of red light to reduce inflammation and boost blood oxygen levels in the skin to improve redness, pigmentation, and overall skin tone, 830nm of near-infrared light to target fibroblast cells to induce the production of new collagen and elastin for a firmer and more youthful-looking complexion, and 1072nm of near-infrared light to provide the deepest penetration into men's thicker skin to stimulate the pathways that support the body's own natural defense and repair mechanisms. Omnilux Men provides professional results at home with four 10-minute treatment sessions per week for six weeks. To learn more, or to order online, visit http://www.omniluxled.com.

About GlobalMed Technologies GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) is a leading medical technology company based in Napa, Ca. Specializing in light-based devices used in various clinical and cosmetic applications, throughout its almost 25-year history GMT has manufactured or distributed some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including: Omnilux Medical™, Strata XTRAC™, CoolTouch™, VASER™, BTL™, and Radiancy™.

