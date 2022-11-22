Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,158 in the last 365 days.

China Matters releases a short video "11 Reasons why I've Fallen in Love with Beijing" to tell an American vlogger's view

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From rich culture and history to convenient and enriched lifestyle, Beijing is an attractive place in the view of BeeRose who is from the U.S. and has been living in China for three years. In this video, she shares 11 reasons that make her love staying in Beijing.

Beijing is one of the four great ancient capitals of China with a history of over 3000 years. The Beijing government has also been making great efforts to preserve historical landmarks and cultural heritage which provide visitors with a flavour of its unique culture.

In this video, BeeRose is also impressed by Beijing's rapid technological advances and convenient modern lifestyle. From tiny street vendors to big brands, a huge number of businesses in Beijing accept mobile payments.

"You have a little bar code that comes up. You scan it. Or you scan someone else's bar code and you pay for it. Done! So easy! So simple! So cool!" said BeeRose.

Beijing is also a global city with food and goods from across the world, which makes BeeRose feel at home. Moreover, she also met her love of life in Beijing and formed a family.

"I was looking for my one in a million in the United States but actually, I found my one in a billion in China," said BeeRose.

Contact: Jane Cheng
Tel：+8610-68996566
E-mail：1163514639@qq.com

Video - https://youtu.be/ElkYDSjhqFo
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-matters-releases-a-short-video-11-reasons-why-ive-fallen-in-love-with-beijing-to-tell-an-american-vloggers-view-301685562.html

SOURCE China Matters

You just read:

China Matters releases a short video "11 Reasons why I've Fallen in Love with Beijing" to tell an American vlogger's view

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.