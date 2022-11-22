Submit Release
Central Carolina Community College Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, Zoom Connector Across Three Campuses, Numerous Centers

Ed-tech leader YuJa, Inc. announces an agreement with the Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) to deploy the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, which will provide an all-in-one video experience and enable the institution to securely create, edit, manage and distribute media. The North Carolina institution also will utilize YuJa's Zoom Connector to sync Zoom meeting recordings into the secure, cloud-hosted YuJa Media Library and make them viewable across any device.

The YuJa suite of ed-tech solutions provides instructors and students across the institution's three campuses and multiple centers with a central learning hub for video and media content while also integrating with the institution's learning management system (LMS), Blackboard.

In addition, CCCC will integrate the Video Platform with PlayPosit, a tool utilized by the college to provide a web-based platform for teachers to create and edit interactive video assessments from streamed or uploaded content. PlayPosit is an online learning environment that facilitates interactivity in assessments and works both with YuJa and an institution's LMS.

"YuJa's Video Platform will provide Central Carolina Community College with a robust set of tools to create and manage video across the three counties it serves," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "We're excited for the institution to have a comprehensive platform that seamlessly integrates with its LMS to meet the needs of both instructors and students."

ABOUT CENTRAL CAROLINA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Founded in 1961, CCCC is a public two-year college in North Carolina serving the residents of Chatham, Harnett, and Lee counties. It is a member of the North Carolina Community College System and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The mission of CCCC is to foster individual, community, and economic development through transformative lifelong learning.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

