Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,207 in the last 365 days.

Grocery TV Appoints Retail Marketing Veteran Mike Pollack as First Chief Revenue Officer

Digital media executive to accelerate Grocery TV's efforts to digitize the physical store and fulfill its storewide expansion efforts.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV, the largest digital advertising network in U.S. grocery, today announced Mike Pollack's appointment as its first CRO. Mike will lead the company's revenue functions, including brand and retailer partnerships as well as account management. He'll be based in Grocery TV's New York office and report to Marlow Nickell, co-founder and CEO.

Pollack brings over two decades of retail, sales, operations, and digital media expertise to Grocery TV. He was most recently Head of Sales, U.S. at Ogury, a global adtech company built for mobile. While there, he developed the company's partnerships with brands and agencies while overseeing the growth of its 100+ U.S. team.

Previously, Pollack was SVP and General Manager of Digital Media at Neptune Retail Solutions (formerly News America Marketing) where he launched the company's digital media business—including online display, video, mobile, email, social, and DOOH—and grew that offering into an integral part of the company's overall business. He has also worked with some of the country's largest retailers to create pilots that placed digital screens in high-traffic areas to showcase the value of dynamic messaging at the point of purchase.

"Given his extensive background with retailers, brands, media buyers, and shoppers, Mike has a unique understanding of the challenges with today's media options along with an exciting vision for the future of our industry," said Nickell. "His experience will take us to the next level as we expand storewide."

Existing retail media offerings, which combine first-party shopper data with online reach, have largely ignored the chance to address and influence in-store shoppers who are responsible for nearly 86% of grocery sales.

"I have a deep conviction for the value of the physical store as an advertising medium and the role that digitization will play in providing immense value for shoppers, brands, and retailers," said Pollack. "I'm looking forward to using my 20 years of experience focused on digital media and selling in-store advertising to tackle this complex challenge at a company that has already built an incredible foundation."

For more information, visit www.grocerytv.com.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the largest digital advertising network in U.S. retail. Brands use Grocery TV's 16,000+ displays to reach shoppers in high-traffic areas throughout the store, and they can easily manage their campaigns programmatically on all major demand-side platforms (DSPs). Retailers partner with Grocery TV to help power their digital in-store media network, engage with shoppers, and earn more revenue.

CONTACT:
Flight PR
Alysha Light
press@clerkretail.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grocery-tv-appoints-retail-marketing-veteran-mike-pollack-as-first-chief-revenue-officer-301685559.html

SOURCE Grocery TV

You just read:

Grocery TV Appoints Retail Marketing Veteran Mike Pollack as First Chief Revenue Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.