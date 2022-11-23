Mobile Edge Announces Big Black Friday-Cyber Monday Sales to Boost Buying Power of Professionals, Gamers, and Students
Four Days of Savings on Mobile Edge, Featured Alienware Gear, and Select Sales Items
We're helping customers stretch their dollars so they can protect their valuable tech or give a loved one a high-quality gift that won't break the bank.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Edge has announced Black Friday-Cyber Monday savings of 50% off select items and 35% off featured best sellers. This 4-day event is ideal for mobile professionals, gamers, and students seeking to protect and organize their mobile tech. Mobile Edge products include full-featured backpacks, briefcases, messenger bags, and totes for carrying laptops, gaming gear, accessories, and personal items.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
"We're helping customers stretch their dollars so they can protect their valuable tech or give a loved one a high-quality gift that won't break the bank," explains Paul June, VP of Mobile Edge.
Offers apply to items sold through Mobile Edge’s online store using promo codes available on the site. This includes 50% off sales, 35% off Mobile Edge and featured Alienware gear and free shipping for orders over $75. All Mobile Edge and Alienware products come with a lifetime warranty. All products come with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
35% Off Savings
Popular Mobile Edge go-bags include:
At just over two pounds, Mobile Edge’s Commuter Backpack is perfect for students and professionals looking for style and versatility. The Commuter may be lightweight, but its scratch-resistant, water-repellent fabric withstands rigorous use and activity. Three main compartments hold up to a 15-inch laptop, mobile devices, accessories, and files.
The new Core Gaming Tactical Backpack features dedicated storage, protection, and organization for gaming laptops, consoles, mobile devices, accessories, and personal items. Made from ballistic nylon, like flak jackets, the Tactical Backpack is highly configurable. It also features a water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover.
Mobile Edge’s checkpoint-friendly Professional Backpack boasts a durable, ballistic nylon exterior. It provides adjustable storage for laptops up to 16 inches and a separate fleece-lined pouch for tablets. A zippered front section provides quick access to pens, a cell phone, business cards, keys, cables, and other small accessories.
The Professional Rolling Laptop Case features an adjustable, padded compartment for laptops up to 17 inches, a fleece-lined pouch for tablets, and a large file section. Its oversized compartment easily stores clothing and personal items, making the case perfect for daily commutes or overnight trips. Other highlights include a five-stage telescoping handle, free-rolling in-line skate wheels, and a trolley strap for stacking on other luggage.
Mobile Edge’s Deluxe Rolling Duffel is rugged and roomy with a telescoping handle and individual Roller blade wheels for smooth rolling. Storage features include large zippered side compartments for accessories, easy-access front pockets, and a separate bottom zippered compartment.
With Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ Backpack 2.0, frequent flyers won’t have to remove their laptops to get through security checkpoints. This backpack fits laptops up to 17 inches with plenty more room for mobile devices and accessories. It’s also part of the Mobile Edge ECO Collection. It’s made from a corn-based material that requires 30% less energy to manufacture compared to synthetic materials.
Select Alienware products include:
The spacious Alienware Area-51m 17" Messenger Bag is loaded with custom features for storing and organizing laptops, tablets, headsets, cables, and more. Highlights include a quick access front pocket, adjustable shoulder strap, and trolley strap for securing the bag onto wheeled luggage.
Built to last, the Alienware Headphone/Headset Case secures and protects headphones and gaming headsets. Highlights include internal mesh pockets for storing cables and accessories and a durable, water-resistant nylon exterior.
Featured accessories include:
The portable 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank provides vital backup power for mobile devices. Engineered with Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it can fast charge compatible devices from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. It works with the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing-fast speeds. Two ports feature cutting-edge Adaptive Fast Charge Technology that can charge compatible devices from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.
The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation that securely connects laptops and tablets to 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer. Compatible with laptops/Chromebooks, tablets, or smartphones with a USB Type-C port.
When a Qi-enabled device is placed on the Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Power Pad, charging starts on contact. Compared to standard chargers, it delivers double the power (up to 10W)! This all-in-one wireless charging system includes a Fast Charge wall adapter and a 4-foot Micro USB cable.
Buy One/Get One + 50% Off Flash Sales
“We’re also offering a buy one/get one special on our Premium/Select Messenger Bags,” says June. “Plus a few other sales surprises, including flash sales offering 50% off select items.”
Mobile Edge’s Premium and Select Messenger Bags ditch bland designs for function and style. Available in multiple colors, these messenger bags offer maximum protection, convenience, and portability—and they do it with flair. Highlights include SafetyCell™ padded computer sleeves, wireless SecurityShield™ pockets to protect against hackers, and built-in elastic shoulder strap systems. The main difference between the Select and Premium bags is up to 40% more storage space with the Premium line.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
# # #
Paul June
Mobile Edge, LLC
+1 714-399-1400
pj@mobileedge.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Mobile Edge - Carrying Cases & Tech for Today’s Mobile Lifestyle