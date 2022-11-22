Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Joanne Molinaro, "The Korean Vegan" for Special Thanksgiving Episode

Joanne Lee Molinaro, (aka "The Korean Vegan"), best-selling author of The Korean Vegan Cookbook and compassionate eating influencer, is the featured guest for this week's special Thanksgiving episode of the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

With over 4.5 million fans spread across her social media platforms, New York Times best-selling author and James Beard Award Winner Molinaro has appeared on The Food Network, CBS Saturday Morning, ABC's Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Today Show, PBS, and The Rich Roll Podcast. She's been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, NPR, and CNN; and her debut cookbook was selected as one of "The Best Cookbooks of 2021" by The New York Times and The New Yorker among others.

Molinaro started her blog, The Korean Vegan, in 2016, after adopting a plant-based diet. In July 2020, she started her TikTok (@thekoreanvegan), mostly as a coping mechanism for the isolation caused by the global pandemic. She began posting content related to politics and life as a lawyer during quarantine. However, after a single post of her making Korean braised potatoes for dinner (while her husband taught a piano lesson in the background) went viral, Molinaro shifted her attention to producing 60 second recipe videos, while telling stories about her family—immigrants from what is now known as North Korea.

She shares her story and insights with Shegerian on the Impact podcast.

"For the Impact Podcast's special Thanksgiving episode, nobody could be a more appropriate guest when it comes to celebrating and sharing great times together with loved ones than the Korean Vegan herself, Joanne Molinaro," said Shegerian. "It was truly an honor to have Joanne on the show to share her unique story and how she came to become such a significant and influential voice in cross-cultural plant-based eating. Joanne is a true visionary and is actively disrupting millions of peoples' perception of compassionate food that is delicious, healthy and totally made from plants. I'm so excited for our audience to hear this impactful conversation."

"I've had the good fortune of chatting with some incredible folks over the past two years," said Molinaro, "but my conversation with John Shegerian for the Impact Podcast ranks up there as one of my favorites! The question about Michael Jordan ALONE merits the discussion's inclusion in the top five!"

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

