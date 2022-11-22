Art Ahoy: St. Jude patient art sets sail on new Carnival Cruise ship

Art by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patient Bridget inspires sculpture on Carnival's newest ship, Carnival Celebration

Carnival Cruise Line unveiled its newest ship, Carnival Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Miami. While fish are usually found in the sea, one special fish has pride of place onboard the gleaming new vessel: a sculpture of a multi-colored fish inspired by an original piece of art created by a patient of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

This is the second Carnival ship to feature a statue based on patient art and brought to life by artist Tylur French. French's latest installment is an interpretation of a painted fish created by 11-year-old Bridget, who was treated at St. Jude for bone cancer. Thanks to the lifesaving treatments developed at St. Jude, Bridget rides horses, plays basketball, and swims. Bridget was among those present at the ship's unveiling and had the chance to see the statue her art inspired.

Art therapy is a part of the holistic treatment offered at St. Jude, bringing joy to patients and families during difficult moments. Hallways and common areas on the St. Jude campus regularly display bright, colorful art created by patients.

Carnival is the official Celebration Partner of St. Jude, bringing activities from its ships such as its Annual Day of Play, Dive in Movie, and Grinchmas event to patient families at St. Jude who are unable to travel for vacations. On each Carnival ship, guests have the opportunity to participate in events like the Groove for St. Jude dance activity, purchase gifts such as a Build-a-Bear plush and donate with their Sail and Sign account to benefit St. Jude patients. Partnerships like this help to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Carnival Celebration made her North American debut from Port Miami on Nov. 21.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

