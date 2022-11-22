The Worldwide Feeding Systems Industry is Projected to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Feeding Systems Market by Type (Rail-Guided, Conveyor Belt, Self-Propelled), Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Manual, Automatic), Function, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global feeding systems market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The feeding systems market, based on function, has been segmented into into controlling, mixing, filling and screening, and other functions

Controlling segment within the function category to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Controlling systems ensure that the farm owner sticks to on-time feeding of livestock for better growth and development. These systems are the most critical part of the feeding system line as they control the entire process of automated feeding on the farm.

Technological advancements have enabled the development of an all-in-one monitoring solution that monitors the behavior and whereabouts of each cow as well as the entire herd. The software gives the most accurate and complete information about individual cows and groups' fertility, health, well-being, location, and nutritional status.

The feeding systems market, based on offering, is estimated to be dominated by hardware during the forecast period

The feeding systems market is segmented, based on offering, into three segments - hardware, software, and services. Hardware accounted for the largest share in 2021. This is attributed to the increasing demand for feeding systems, increasing preference of consumers toward hardware systems, technological advancements by key players to introduce innovative products, the rise in the demand for dairy products, and an increasing number of dairy cattle globally. Moreover, the increasing mechanization in dairy farming due to a shortage of labor, and growing preference for feeding systems are also driving the growth of these hardware systems.

This market, however, possesses a high entry barrier for small players due to the high cost involved in product manufacturing and the presence of well-established players. In addition to this, the lack of awareness about the benefits and the high cost of feeding systems and hardware limit the adoption among dairy farmers in emerging nations.

Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With rapid industrialization, livestock producers are adopting feeding systems to increase production to cater to the growing demand for meat. India has huge opportunities in the feeding industry, as it has remained an untapped market in terms of the utilization of advanced feeding technologies by farmers. The Indian feeding systems market is in its growth stage; farmers are becoming aware of the direct link between animal health and productivity. These factors imply tremendous opportunities for global feeding systems players as well as local ones to invest in the Indian feeding industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Feeding Systems Market

4.2 Feeding Systems Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Feeding Systems Market, by Livestock and Country

4.4 Feeding Systems Market, by Offering

4.5 Feeding Systems Market, by Technology

4.6 Feeding Systems Market, by Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Number of Dairy Farms

5.2.1.2 Rising Focus on Technological Advancements and New Product Launches by Major Companies

5.2.1.3 Growth in the Meat, Dairy, and Aquaculture Industries

5.2.1.4 Increasing Efficiency Associated with Advanced Feeding Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Setup Charges of Automatic Feeding Systems

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness and Availability of New Technologies to Small-Scale Farmers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Livestock Monitoring Services in Automated Feeding Systems

5.2.3.2 Remarkable Growth Opportunities for Feeding Systems in Developing Countries

5.2.3.3 Government Programs Supporting the Aquaculture Industry

5.2.3.4 Growing Concerns of Consumers Around Food Safety

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization of Feeding Systems Technology

5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Collecting and Analyzing the Large Amount of Farm Data

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.2.1 Research and Development

6.2.2 Hardware Component Providers and Software Providers

6.2.3 Service Providers

6.2.4 Suppliers and Distributors

6.2.5 End-users

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.4.1 Artificial Intelligence

6.4.2 IoT

6.4.3 Robots in Feeding Systems

6.5 Pricing Analysis

6.5.1 Average Selling Price Charged by Key Players, in Terms of Livestock

6.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend

6.5.3 Average Selling Price, by Region

6.6 Ecosystem

6.6.1 Ecosystem Map

6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customers' Business

6.7.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Manufacturers of Feeding Systems

6.8 Feeding Systems Market: Patent Analysis

6.9 Trade Data: Feeding Systems Market

6.9.1 Imports of Broiler Feeding Systems in the US

6.9.2 Imports of Pan Feeding Systems in India

6.10 Case Studies

6.10.1 One2Feed: Mixing and Feeding Efficiency Provided by Automated Feeding Systems

6.10.2 Giordano Poultry Plast (GPP): Effective Solution for the Entire Poultry Production Chain

6.11 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

6.12 Tariff & Regulatory Landscape

6.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

7 Feeding Systems Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rail-Guided Feeding Systems

7.2.1 Rail-Guided Feeding Systems Boost the Efficiency of Feeding Operations

7.3 Conveyor Feeding Systems

7.3.1 Conveyor Feeding System Facilitates Even Distribution of Fodder and Feed to Farm Animals

7.3.2 Belt Feeding Systems

7.3.2.1 Belt Feeding Systems Reduce Labor Cost

7.3.3 Pan Feeding Systems

7.3.3.1 Pan Feeding Systems Promote Fast and Homogenous Feed Distribution

7.3.4 Chain Feeding Systems

7.3.4.1 Chain Feeding Systems are Gaining Popularity in the Poultry Industry

7.4 Self-Propelled Feeding Systems

7.4.1 Self-Propelled Feeding Systems Help in Planning Precise Ration Per Head

8 Feeding Systems Market, by Livestock

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ruminant

8.2.1 Control Over Feed Time and Quantity to Increase the Demand for Ruminant Feeding Systems

8.3 Poultry

8.3.1 Need to Reduce Labor Cost to Increase the Demand for Poultry Feeding Systems with Innovative Technologies

8.4 Swine

8.4.1 Adoption of Measures to Ensure the Production of Superior-Quality Pork in the Asia-Pacific Region to Drive the Market

8.5 Other Livestock

9 Feeding Systems Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manual

9.2.1 Manual Technologies Come with Several Limitations

9.3 Automated

9.3.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Technologies Influencing the Feeding Systems Market

9.3.2 Robotic and Telemetry

9.3.2.1 Reduction in Labor Demand and Increase in Livestock Feeding due to Automation to Drive the Demand for Robotic and Telemetry Technologies

9.3.3 RFID Technology

9.3.3.1 RFID Technology Provides Alternatives to Barcode Identification for Better and Effective Feeding of Livestock

9.3.4 Guidance and Remote-Sensing Technology

9.3.4.1 Guidance and Remote-Sensing Technology is Widely Preferred as IT Helps in Livestock Diet Optimization

9.3.5 Other Subtypes

10 Feeding Systems Market, by Offering

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware

10.2.1 Hardware Offers High Reliability, Reduces Daily Workload, and Requires Less Maintenance

10.3 Software

10.3.1 Software Systems Reduce Operational Errors, Resulting in a Higher Production Rate

10.4 Services

10.4.1 Facilitates Optimum Usage of Resources by Providing Climate Information, Financial Management, and Inventory Control

11 Feeding Systems Market, by Function

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Controlling

11.2.1 Controlling Systems Simplify the Process of Cattle Feed Management

11.3 Mixing

11.3.1 Feed Mixing Equipment Helps in the Proper Mixing of Feed to Meet the Nutritional Requirements of the Livestock

11.4 Filling and Screening

11.4.1 Filling and Screening Execute a Wide Range of Feeding Activities, Resulting in Consistent High Demand

11.5 Other Functions

12 Feeding Systems Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

13.3 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players

13.4 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players), 2021

13.5.1 Stars

13.5.2 Emerging Leaders

13.5.3 Pervasive Players

13.5.4 Participants

13.5.5 Product Footprint

13.6 Feeding Systems Market: Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

13.6.1 Progressive Companies

13.6.2 Starting Blocks

13.6.3 Responsive Companies

13.6.4 Dynamic Companies

13.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

13.7 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

13.7.1 Product Launches

13.7.2 Deals

13.7.3 Others

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Delaval

14.1.2 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

14.1.3 Lely

14.1.4 Trioliet B.V.

14.1.5 VDL Agrotech B.V.

14.1.6 ScaleAQ

14.1.7 Boumatic

14.1.8 Pellon Group Oy

14.1.9 Rovibec Agrisolutions

14.1.10 CTB, Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway)

14.1.11 Afimilk Ltd.

14.1.12 Dairymaster

14.1.13 Maskinfabrikken Cormall A/S

14.1.14 Hetwin Automation Systems GmbH

14.1.15 JH Agro A/S

14.2 Other Players (SMEs/Start-Ups)

14.2.1 Schauer Agrotronic GmbH

14.2.2 Akva Group

14.2.3 Wasserbauer GmbH Feeding Systems

14.2.4 Valmetal

14.2.5 Vijay Raj Poultry Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.6 Sieplo BV

14.2.7 Patz Corporation

14.2.8 Feedtech Feeding Systems Pty. Ltd. (Trevaskis Engineering)

14.2.9 One2Feed A/S

14.2.10 Cloverdale Equipment, LLC

15 Appendix

