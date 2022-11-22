Roadway Construction Scheduled at Night Next Week on I-95 in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that various roadway construction activities will continue at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County under a $73 million project to rehabilitate pavement and bridges on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, November 28, a single lane closure will be in place from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM, and a double lane closure will be in place from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM on sections of northbound and southbound I-95 between the Route 352/Route 320 (Exit 6) and Philadelphia International Airport (Exit 12) interchanges;

Tuesday, November 29, through Thursday, December 1, a single lane closure will be in place from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM, followed by a double lane closure from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM on sections of northbound and southbound I-95 between the Route 352/Route 320 (Exit 6) and Philadelphia International Airport (Exit 12) interchanges;

Friday, December 2, a single lane closure will be in place from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM, followed by a double lane closure from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM on sections of southbound I-95 between the Philadelphia International Airport (Exit 12) and Route 352/Route 320 (Exit 6) interchanges.



During the overnight operations, the ramps from northbound and southbound I-95 to Ridley Park (Exit 8) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) will be closed and detoured. I-95 motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour routes.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The paving, bridge repair and guiderail installation are part of a $73 million project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of I-95 in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs.

The ramp bridge repair on southbound I-476 is part of a $44.5 million project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-476 and I-295 in Philadelphia, Delaware and Bucks counties.

