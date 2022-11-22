Construction Wrapping Up on New U.S. 1 North Bridge in Middletown Township, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction has been substantially completed on the new bridge that carries northbound U.S. 1 over Old Lincoln Highway (Business U.S. 1) and adjacent rail lines, and that work will begin next week to set a new traffic pattern to shift traffic onto the new bridge in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County.



Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:



Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.



By Wednesday morning, November 30, weather permitting, northbound U.S. 1 traffic will be shifted onto the outer half of new northbound bridge. A new pattern shifting southbound vehicles onto the inner half of the new bridge is expected to be set up and in place by Saturday, December 17. Following the southbound shift, PennDOT's contractor will begin demolition of the original bridge and construction of the adjacent southbound structure.



PennDOT is reconstructing and improving U.S. 1 and replacing several bridges from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 276) to north of the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 interchange in Bensalem and Middletown townships as part of the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled to finish in mid-2026. Construction of U.S. 1 improvements between the PA Turnpike and Old Lincoln Highway near the Philadelphia border, being done under the $95 million Section RC1 contract, will finish in December.



For more information on PennDOT's U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

