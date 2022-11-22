Branded Legacy, Inc. Gets Approval From State to Reduce Authorized Common Shares by 300 Million

Company to Sign Joint Venture to Grow Revenues by $300,000

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL , Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has received approval from the state of Utah to reduce the Company’s Authorized Common Shares to six hundred million (600,000,000).



Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We are very pleased to have the final stamped approval from the State of Utah to reduce the Authorized Shares to 600,000,000. We want to maintain a strong share structure for our shareholders. We want to maintain a low authorized amount to allow our shareholders to feel more confident in the Company. Currently we are in the talks with two Company’s for potential acquisitions as well as in the final stages of a joint venture with another publicly traded Company. We are excited to be releasing this news over the coming days.”

In a previous news release, the company announced that it had sold Elev8 Hemp, LLC to another publicly traded company for One Hundred Million (100,000,000) restricted common shares. Those shares will be distributed to shareholders of Branded Legacy as of the record date which has yet to be determined.