Rhode Island Set to Commence Adult Use Marijuana Sales on December 1

RHODE ISLAND, November 22 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation's Office of Cannabis Regulation announced this morning that five licensed medical marijuana compassion centers have received state approval to begin selling adult use marijuana on or after December 1.

Pursuant to the Rhode Island Cannabis Act, which was passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor McKee in May, a call for applications for "hybrid retail licenses," which allow licensed compassion centers to sell both medical marijuana as well as safe, well-regulated and competitively priced marijuana products to Rhode Island adults over the age of 21, was issued in early October. As of this morning, the five compassion centers that have received state approval to commence adult use sales are:

- Aura of Rhode Island (Central Falls) - Thomas C. Slater Center (Providence) - Mother Earth Wellness (Pawtucket) - Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center (Portsmouth) - RISE Warwick (Warwick)

"This milestone is the result of a carefully executed process to ensure that our state's entry into this emerging market was done in a safe, controlled and equitable manner," said Governor Dan McKee. "It is also a win for our statewide economy and our strong, locally based cannabis supply chain, which consists of nearly 70 licensed cultivators, processors and manufacturers in addition to our licensed compassion centers. Finally, I thank the leadership of the General Assembly for passing this practical implementation framework in the Rhode Island Cannabis Act and I look forward to continuing our work together on this issue." ? "We were pleased with the quality and comprehensiveness of the applications we received from the state's compassion centers, and we are proud to launch adult use sales in Rhode Island just six months after the Cannabis Act was signed into law, marking the Northeast's fastest implementation period," said Matt Santacroce, interim deputy director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation. "We look forward to continuing to work with the state's cannabis business community to ensure this critical economic sector scales in compliance with the rules and regulations put forward by state regulators.

More information regarding legal cannabis in Rhode Island can be found on the Office of Cannabis Regulation's website at https://dbr.ri.gov/office-cannabis-regulation.

