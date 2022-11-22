Submit Release
PracticeSuite Announces J.Paul O’Haro as Chief Operating Officer

Veteran Revenue Cycle Management Executive Joins Healthcare SaaS Leader to Strengthen Operational Model for Enterprise Expansion

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  PracticeSuite, Inc., a cloud platform for ambulatory care providers, announces new executive, J. Paul O’Haro, as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, he will be reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Vinod Nair, and he will lead the company offering operational leadership to the company’s next growth stage.

“J.Paul brings a wealth of experience in scaling businesses, serving physician practices, and growing revenue cycle management operations,” said Nair. “As we position to grow the company, J. Paul’s prior experience will be instrumental in scaling the company.”

Prior to his role at PracticeSuite, J. Paul served in a variety of senior executive roles: EVP and COO at Advantedge Healthcare Solutions, President and CEO at CompONE, and Regional VP at Medaphis Physician Services Corp (now Change Healthcare).

“PracticeSuite works continuously to ensure thousands of physicians have the tools to engage patients, deliver care, and run a profitable practice,” said O’Haro. "I am honored to join the management team as we embark on a path of growth. PracticeSuite has an incredible foundation as a leading could-based ambulatory solution, and I’m enthusiastic about the identified addressable opportunity for growth.”

About PracticeSuite
Offering the Practice of the Future, Today, PracticeSuite provides an end-to-end medical office solution that helps physicians operate at the highest level of efficiency while providing patients with a modern digital communication experience. PracticeSuite is revolutionizing the way medical practices manage their revenue and how they interact with their patients. Learn more.

Contact:
Michael Sculley
VP of Marketing
770-213-4723


