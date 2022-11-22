AIM Consulting Wins 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in National Association for Business Resources (NABR) Regional Competition

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM Consulting, an Addison Group company and award-winning technology consulting firm, is named one of Pacific Northwest Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in a regional competition conducted by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition honors organizations that are making business better, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. The Winners must display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance, as they are scored on regional data of company performance and a set national standard.

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, well-being, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

Nominated for the Best and Brightest by its employees, AIM Consulting implements several key factors that make it an exceptional technology consulting firm, namely the fact that AIM experts remain technology agnostic and develop expertise with their strategic partnerships to resolve the most challenging projects as they arise. Furthermore, AIM has a Client Delivery Excellence practice to ensure that their consultants provide the best holistic set of solutions for the client's unique landscape and most ambitious initiatives.

When notified of AIM's Best and Brightest win, Vice President of Consulting Services Mike Mallahan said:

"On behalf of our leadership team, we are honored for this recognition. I feel fortunate to be part of a team of incredibly impressive thought leaders and human beings. Our company is built on trust, self-awareness, entrepreneurial spirit, accountability, and responsibility to ourselves and each other. We strive for an inclusive people-first culture where employees feel they have the support to succeed."

AIM Consulting is hiring nationwide with physical offices in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis, and Seattle. Experienced technology consultants interested in career opportunities can visit AIMConsulting.com.

AIM Consulting (AIM), founded in 2006, is an award-winning industry leader in technology consulting and solutions delivery. AIM's differentiation is our collaborative engagement model that provides cross-functional results. We work with clients, shoulder to shoulder, for one goal - their success. AIM has offices in Seattle, Minneapolis, Denver, Houston, and Chicago. AIM ranked among the "fastest-growing private companies" and "best companies to work," citing its long track record of success with our partners and consultants. Our long-term relationships with the best technology consulting talent allow us to deliver on expectations, execute roadmaps and drive modern technology initiatives.

Contact Information:

Mindy Konczal

Media & PR Manager

mediarelation@addisongroup.com



Related Images











Image 1: Best & Brightest 2022





AIM Consulting is one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Pacific Northwest









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment