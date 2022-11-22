Application Transformation Market Value to surpass US$ 13 Billion by 2022-end, Application Integration to be Most Provided Service: Fact.MR Report

According to Fact.MR, demand for application transformation services in the U.S is likely to expand at a 9.8% value CAGR until 2032, forecast to yield an opportunity worth US$ 7.4 Billion.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global application transformation market was valued at US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 11.6% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 13.5 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 10% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 34.9 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.



Rising penetration of big data technologies, cloud computing, and other advanced technologies have prompted application providers to transform services to a whole new level. The changing compliance and governance requirements are also widening the scope of application transformation services. Several large enterprises are adopting cloud application metrics and application transformation systems with the increasing volume of data. Besides this, growing awareness among small and medium enterprises for cost-effective systems is also driving the sales of application transformation over the forecast period.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7217

North America accounts for the highest market share of the application transformation market due to increased digitalization and the presence of numerous vendors in the region. Growing digitization across diverse industries is enabling the adoption of smart and advanced solutions across healthcare, manufacturing, and other sectors and key players are introducing application transformation services to attract businesses at large scale.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global application transformation demand is likely to surge at a 10% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominates the global application transformation market

Based on service type, application integration will expand the fastest, expanding at a 9.9% CAGR

By Organization size, large enterprises will remain most prominent users, expanding at CAGR of 9.6% until 2032

Increasing digitalization and growing internet penetration and increased use of big data are projected to drive the growth of the application transformation market”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered in the Application Transformation Industry Report

Application Transformation Market by Organization Size : Application Transformation for SMEs Application Transformation for Large Enterprises





Application Transformation Market by Vertical :

Retail BFSI Healthcare IT & Telecom Government Manufacturing Other Verticals



Application Transformation Market by Service : Application Portfolio Assessment Cloud Application Migration Application Re-Platforming Application Integration UI Application Modernization Post Modernization Application Transformation



Application Transformation Market by Region :

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7217

Competitive Landscape

The global market for application transformation is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients., Additionally, enterprises are seeking out specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In April 2022, Fujitsu Limited introduced its Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS) portfolio. This service will accelerate digital transformation and empower customers globally by offering access to some of the world’s most advanced computing technologies via the cloud for commercial use. This encompasses Fujitsu’s Digital Annealer quantum technology and software applications to solve AI and ML issues

In December 2021, Cognizant acquired Devbridge, a privately owned software consultancy and product development company in Chicago. The acquisition expanded Cognizant’s software product engineering capabilities and global delivery footprint by adding over 600 engineers, designers and product managers across multiple countries

Atos has announced recently in April 2022 that it intends to forge a 5-year contractual agreement to deliver managed services for digital operations, applications and cybersecurity for Independent Health (IH). Atos’ operational solutions will leverage infrastructure and digital platforms to optimize operating costs and generate efficiencies across the business landscape.



Prominent Players in the Global Market

Atos

Tech Mahindra

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies

Cognizant

Unisys Corporation

Accenture Plc.

IBM Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Asysco Software B.V

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7217

Deployment to be Maximum across Large Enterprises

Application transformation solutions for large enterprises are expected to register maximum demand, attributed to the sheer large operational scale of such enterprises. As businesses continue expanding their scope of operations, the need to streamline the entire workflow is increasing with each passing day. Moreover, investments in data security solutions is also rising.

With their primary focus being enhanced customer outreach, large enterprises are investing in extensive cloud-based and virtual business ecosystems, necessitating deployment of application transformation solutions. A CAGR of 9.6% has been projected for the large enterprises segment by Fact.MR until 2032.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the application transformation market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the Application Transformation Market Analysis Repot by Service (Application Portfolio Assessment, Cloud Application Migration, Application Re-Platforming, Application Integration, UI Application Modernization), by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), by Vertical(Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Other Verticals) By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Purpose-Built Application Market: According to Fact.MR, purpose built application market revenue totaled US$ 140.6 Bn in 2020, with the market expected to balloon over 8X by 2031. Demand for cloud-based custom built application services will accelerate and enjoy 6.6X growth with an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 687 Bn by 2031.

Device as a Service Market: The companies who are interested in taking advantage of the subscription cost structure with the elimination of stress that comes with procuring, managing and disposing of the hardware are opting for device as a service for their work.

Real-Time Payments Market: The real-time payments market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 16 Bn in 2022, and is likely to register a positive CAGR of 33% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 277.09 Bn.

Hybrid Flash Storage Market: The hybrid flash storage market has undergone significant maturation in last few years due to the transformation of the enterprise computing environment owing to the emergence of hyperscale cloud service providers.

Marketing Attribution Software Market: Marketing attribution software is used by a number of enterprises and companies to determine actions or touch-points that help customers before they proceed to buy a product, which eventually contributes to the success of company’s sales and marketing team.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583