Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,221 in the last 365 days.

November 22, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Launches ‘One Pill Can Kill’ Public Awareness Initiative, Joined by First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Launches ‘One Pill Can Kill’ Public Awareness Initiative, Joined by First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin

~The 30 second TV and radio PSA will air across the state, warning families about the dangers of counterfeit drugs and fentanyl~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today launched his new “One Pill Can Kill” public awareness initiative, to help generate open, honest conversations amongst families about the extreme threat that counterfeit drugs and opioids pose.

The Attorney General was joined by First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, who spoke about her new “Women & Girls: Wellness” initiative.

“The opioid epidemic has had a devastating effect on our Commonwealth. There isn’t a corner of our state that hasn’t been touched by its pain and destruction. Tragically, overdose deaths are now not limited to addiction, but to counterfeit pills laced with a highly potent, deadly substance - fentanyl,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen too many young people overdose and die after experimenting with these powerful drugs. As a father, this new threat terrifies me. That’s why I launched ‘One Pill Can Kill,’ a public awareness initiative aimed at generating conversations around the dangers of counterfeit drugs and fentanyl.”

Following the press conference, the Attorney General and First Lady hosted a roundtable discussion with community leaders and behavioral health specialists about how Virginia can effectively reduce opioid and counterfeit drug deaths.

“With a keen eye to improving the wellbeing of Virginians, and in the spirit of Thanksgiving, we celebrate an honest conversation around the realities of overdose and fentanyl poisoning,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “I hope that families will prioritize difficult discussions, hug one another tight, and get trained in REVIVE! as, sadly, we know it only takes one pill to kill.”

 

Attorney General Miyares speaking at table

 

Attorney General Miyares speaking at podium

In Virginia, the leading cause of unnatural death is drug overdoses, and has been since 2013. Opioids - specifically fentanyl - has been the driving force behind the large increases. In 2021, fentanyl contributed to 76.4% of all Virginia overdose deaths. The total number of fatal fentanyl overdoses increased 22.8% from 2020 to 2021. It was estimated that in 2021, 98% of fatal fentanyl overdoses in Virginia were caused by the illicit, rather than prescription, version of the drug.

###

You just read:

November 22, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Launches ‘One Pill Can Kill’ Public Awareness Initiative, Joined by First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.