Travel South USA Global Ambassador Awards
Travel industry awards were presented to twenty-one organizations worldwide for their impressive contributions to “Selling the South.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shining a spotlight on organizations and individuals for their efforts to stimulate travel to the Southern United States, Travel South USA (TSUSA) announced the 2022 Ambassador Awards recipients last night during an Honors Event at the Frazier History Museum in Louisville, Kentucky.
Fifteen international operators from key markets in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the USA, along with six special individuals and organizations, were honored with a Travel South USA Ambassador Award during the 2022 International Showcase, Nov 27-29, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. These awards are given annually to organizations and select individuals that make notable contributions to the tourism economy of the South. In addition, these recipients exemplify the Travel South USA brand by influencing and promoting the region, supporting state tourism organizations and engaging with the Southern travel industry.
“Travel South USA is excited to honor tour operators, airlines and partners around the globe that love the Southern United States. We are grateful for the time and effort these Travel South USA Ambassadors put into developing new tours, promotional campaigns and training seminars year-round,” said Doug Bourgeois, Assistant Secretary Louisiana Office of Tourism and Chair of the TSUSA Board of Directors. “We depend on this group of tourism professionals to share our destinations globally. To the 2022 Travel South USA Ambassadors, we say ‘thank you!’”
Criteria for selection for the Ambassador Awards include production and promotional efforts for the region; an array of leisure product offerings (such as group tours, city stays, road trips and independent foreign travel); beyond the airport gateway promotions and efforts; annual attendance at International Showcase; and enthusiasm and partnership in promoting the South.
“The Ambassador Awards provides a unique opportunity to recognize the national and international organizations that drive visitation to the South. International Showcase, where so much international travel business is conducted, is the ideal setting to thank and pay tribute to them,” continued Bourgeois.
International travel plays a critical role and is a vital export for the United States and the Travel South Region of 12 southern states, injecting nearly $640 Million per day into the U.S. economy pre-pandemic. Thank you to these hard-working organizations for working collaboratively to strengthen U.S. competitiveness, increase international visitation, spending, and market share, fuel our economy and enhance the image of the South worldwide.
International visitor spending for the Travel South USA region is forecasted to recover to pre-pandemic levels and grow 18% by 2026, realizing $10.3 Billion annually for the South.
2022 Travel South USA Ambassador Award recipients include:
• The Travel Junction – Australia
• iTravel – Australia
• Joker - Belgium
• BWT Operadora – Brazil
• Diversa Turismo – Brazil
• Toundra Voyages, Canada
• Cercle des Voyages – France
• Argus Reisen – Germany
• CANUSA Touristik & FVW Media– Germany
• Alidays – Italy
• America World by Quality Group – Italy
• Hotelbeds/Bedsonline – Spain
• Swanson’s Travel – Sweden
• Trailfinders – United Kingdom
• ATI/Drive America – USA
Special Individuals & Organization Recipients:
• Global Marketing Partner of the Year – Miles Partnership
• Co-op Partner of the Year – Phoenix Publishing/Essentially America
• Co-op Partner of the Year – Vacaay
• Tourism Ambassador of the Year – Jessica Ledbetter, Arkansas Tourism
• City DMO Ambassador of the Year – Jenny Bradford Curlee, Tupelo CVB
• Airline Partner of the Year – Delta Air Lines
About Travel South USA
Travel South USA is America’s oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia provide a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region’s economic development. Visit https://travelsouth.visittheusa.com for consumer information and travel industry information, https://industry.travelsouthusa.com
Angelica De Stefano
Travel South USA
+1 404-231-1790
email us here