Lutheran Social Services Inaugural Color of Hope Gala Raises $305K for Programming in Six Counties
LSSSC Board Chair Terry Paulson, Ph.D. and CEO Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith with Lifetime Achievement Honorees William and Audrey Dahlgren
Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) is leading provider of social services programs in Southern California
Tonight, we made an impact in sharing the work of this vital organization while raising funds for the individuals in the community who need our support the most”FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) - a leading provider of social services programs in Southern California - hosted its first Color of Hope Gala on Veterans’ Day, November 11 at the Marriott, California State University Fullerton. Longtime supporters Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer served as honorary chairs while William and Audrey Dahlgren received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
— Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer
Due to the generous support of 187 attendees, gross proceeds of $305K was announced at the end of the evening surpassing the initial fundraising goal of $167K.
The gala began with a champagne reception, silent auction, appetizers and a selfie station where attendees shared messages of hope. Performer and auctioneer Mark J. Thomas served as Master of Ceremonies and welcomed supporters donned in colorful attire for dinner and awards program. A Veteran’s salute, color guard and prayer kicked off the gala in honor of Veteran’s Day.
LSSSC CEO Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith and others shared about the mission, services and impact of the Orange County-based nonprofit organization followed by a live musical performance by New City Parish Choir and live auction.
Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer reflected at the event, “While LSSSC has been around for over 70 years, some people still haven’t heard of us. Tonight, we made an impact in sharing the work of this vital organization while raising funds for the individuals in the community who need our support the most. We lived up to our event theme “Do Something” inspired by our own Dr. Beckwith to do something now to help others in the communities.”
Licensed in six counties, Lutheran Social Services provides local programs and case management, a food pantry, housing counseling, peer training programs and victim assistance to those who have experienced domestic or other forms of violence.
For more information about Lutheran Social Services Southern California visit, www.lsssc.org or call (714) 685-1800 ext. 1213.
About Lutheran Social Services of Southern California
For 76 years, Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping the most vulnerable families and individuals in Southern California. LSSSC is a social ministry organization with the Lutheran Services of America, one of the largest health and human service networks in America. Partners and funders include the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, and US Departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services. The history of LSSSC dates back to 1944 when a handful of congregants from Lutheran churches in San Diego began providing services and resources to veterans returning home. This group joined with like-minded congregants in Los Angeles and formed Lutheran Social Services in 1946. Today, LSSSC employs almost 200 caring and dedicated staff that deliver more than 30 programs across six counties. Ignited by faith, we live out God’s love by embracing, equipping and empowering vulnerable people in Southern California.
###
Barbara Kimler
Barbara Kimler PR
+ +1 949-521-4962
email us here
Color of Hope Gala & Awards Celebration