Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,366 in the last 365 days.

Lutheran Social Services Inaugural Color of Hope Gala Raises $305K for Programming in Six Counties

LSSSC Board Chair Terry Paulson, Ph.D. and CEO Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith with Lifetime Achievement Honorees William and Audrey Dahlgren

Color Guard Salute in Honor of Veteran's Day

Color of Hope Gala Honorary Chairs Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer

Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) is leading provider of social services programs in Southern California

Tonight, we made an impact in sharing the work of this vital organization while raising funds for the individuals in the community who need our support the most”
— Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer
FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) - a leading provider of social services programs in Southern California - hosted its first Color of Hope Gala on Veterans’ Day, November 11 at the Marriott, California State University Fullerton. Longtime supporters Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer served as honorary chairs while William and Audrey Dahlgren received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Due to the generous support of 187 attendees, gross proceeds of $305K was announced at the end of the evening surpassing the initial fundraising goal of $167K.

The gala began with a champagne reception, silent auction, appetizers and a selfie station where attendees shared messages of hope. Performer and auctioneer Mark J. Thomas served as Master of Ceremonies and welcomed supporters donned in colorful attire for dinner and awards program. A Veteran’s salute, color guard and prayer kicked off the gala in honor of Veteran’s Day.

LSSSC CEO Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith and others shared about the mission, services and impact of the Orange County-based nonprofit organization followed by a live musical performance by New City Parish Choir and live auction.

Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer reflected at the event, “While LSSSC has been around for over 70 years, some people still haven’t heard of us. Tonight, we made an impact in sharing the work of this vital organization while raising funds for the individuals in the community who need our support the most. We lived up to our event theme “Do Something” inspired by our own Dr. Beckwith to do something now to help others in the communities.”

Licensed in six counties, Lutheran Social Services provides local programs and case management, a food pantry, housing counseling, peer training programs and victim assistance to those who have experienced domestic or other forms of violence.

For more information about Lutheran Social Services Southern California visit, www.lsssc.org or call (714) 685-1800 ext. 1213.

About Lutheran Social Services of Southern California
For 76 years, Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping the most vulnerable families and individuals in Southern California. LSSSC is a social ministry organization with the Lutheran Services of America, one of the largest health and human service networks in America. Partners and funders include the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, and US Departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services. The history of LSSSC dates back to 1944 when a handful of congregants from Lutheran churches in San Diego began providing services and resources to veterans returning home. This group joined with like-minded congregants in Los Angeles and formed Lutheran Social Services in 1946. Today, LSSSC employs almost 200 caring and dedicated staff that deliver more than 30 programs across six counties. Ignited by faith, we live out God’s love by embracing, equipping and empowering vulnerable people in Southern California.

###

Barbara Kimler
Barbara Kimler PR
+ +1 949-521-4962
email us here

Color of Hope Gala & Awards Celebration

You just read:

Lutheran Social Services Inaugural Color of Hope Gala Raises $305K for Programming in Six Counties

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.