Key Housing Announces Feature Corporate Housing Listing in "Silicon Valley South" of Orange County and Irvine California
Orange County is more than Disneyland and the beaches.”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a corporate housing service serving California from Sunnyvale to Tustin at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured SoCal listing for December to be "Main Street Village," an apartment complex at 2555 Main Street, Irvine, California. To California insiders, Irvine is part of "Silicon Valley South," that is, the vibrant inner section of Orange County which is almost as important as Santa Clara county as an engine of innovation and job growth.
— Bob Lee
“Orange County is more than Disneyland and the beaches,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “By selecting 'Main Street Village' in vibrant Irvine, we are drawing attention to our corporate housing opportunities in the 'Silicon Valley South' of Irvine, Tustin, and all of inland Orange County."
Interested persons planning a business trip to Irvine can check out the full listing at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/main-street-village/. The complex is close to Irvine's vibrant downtown business and entertainment mecca. Offering one, two, and three bedroom floor plans with well designed living spaces and unsurpassed home features, Main Street Village presents upscale apartment residences with affluent corporate lifestyles in mind. The Irvine California apartment community features a surplus of amenities, neighborly events and group fitness classes. Visiting business travelers are sure to find a home that suits their unique lifestyle here at Main Street Village.
The complex is literally next door to the Irvine Business Complex (https://www.cityofirvine.org/community-development/irvine-business-complex), which is an innovative hybrid of housing and business in a dense, urban environment. Irvine is home to many major corporations such as Helix Semiconductors, ASICs, Novak Electronics, SunCore Corporation and many other up-and-coming technology businesses. The complex is just six minutes away from the John Wayne / Orange County (SNA) airport (https://www.ocair.com/), making it ideal for business travelers to come in and get out.
Many people even commute for day trips up from Orange County to the "real" Silicon Valley with numerous daily flights to San Jose. Corporate travelers who want to explore other corporate housing opportunities in Irvine, California, can also visit the information page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/irvine/ or reach out to a Key Housing consultant for an individualized search plan. Finding the best corporate housing in Orange County isn't easy, but the experts at Key Housing know how to find hard-to-find short term, extended stay, and corporate housing in California's tightest markets.
