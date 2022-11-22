Veteran Says He’s Army Strong Again After Completing Addiction Treatment at WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Myers, Florida -

Fort Myers, FL — Years of struggle with addiction led a U.S. Army veteran to WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab, where he finally found the recovery he had sought for so long. He was so grateful, he wrote a glowing 5-star review of the facility and its entire staff on Google.

“Because of them, today I am Army Strong again,” Rick declared.

Clients from all walks of life are guided to long-term sobriety with a variety of programs at WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab. In 2022, it was named Florida’s No. 1 addiction treatment center for the third consecutive year by Newsweek magazine. Its customized treatment programs are designed to address the unique needs of each client, which contributes to WhiteSands’ record of having more clients continuing to achieve long-term sobriety after leaving treatment.

WhiteSands’ expertise in treating addiction related to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) offers especially effective care for military veterans like Rick.

A common disorder for men and women deployed to conflict areas, PTSD is one of the underlying psychological and emotional disorders that can lead to drug and alcohol addiction. WhiteSands treats these co-occurring disorders together, following research that shows addiction is often a symptom of a more profound condition. Therefore, both must be treated as one condition; if the primary disorder is not resolved, addiction is likely to return.

For Rick, addiction did indeed go much deeper than substance abuse.

“I have fallen many times and struggled to get back up only to face life again without resolving the underlying issue,” he wrote in his review. “White Sands provided me with something I have searched for over two decades. Comfort to speak, knowledge to learn, the tools to grow. All set in a consistent atmosphere of mental health and physical fitness growth.”

And he wasn’t alone. “Day in and day out, I found myself surrounded by fellow veterans, staff and coaches that maintained their compassion for helping others,” he wrote. “They all led me in the discovery of the best man I can be. The facility’s medical staff, dietitians, life coaches and personal therapists ensured I received the best options assisting me in moving forward.”

Rick’s review includes praise for WhiteSands’ KO Boxing program, which benefits participants’ physical fitness and provides much-needed stress relief. Operated in a state-of-the-art athletic complex, it features one-on-one training by professional boxers.

“The gym and boxing program was an extraordinary experience for me being an athlete most of my life,” Rick recalled. “Something you would need to experience for yourself. Walk in and prepare yourself for a fitness and motivational ride of a lifetime.”

Beyond therapy, Rick found his journey to recovery was also aided by the comfortable living facilities. WhiteSands strongly believes that a client’s comfort level during their stay has a strong correlation to their success in treatment. Accommodations are in large private rooms with satellite television and private bathrooms. In addition, clients are allowed limited use of electronic devices to help them feel connected to critical support from family and friends. “The living facilities are clean and comfortable and the food was well prepared and healthy,” Rick wrote.

“White Sands Treatment Center is the number one in Florida for many reasons and should be your first choice in recovery,” he concluded. “Get there, get it done and enjoy the rest of your life. Be all you can be by starting your path in the hands of the WhiteSands Team.”

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab has several locations in Florida offering residential and outpatient treatment. Anyone seeking comprehensive treatment for a substance use disorder can visit WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab or call 877-693-4306.

