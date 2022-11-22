TV Ears Offers the Gift of Better Hearing During Holiday Week

Incredible discounts offered on doctor-recommended TV listening systems, headsets and speakers during its weeklong Black Friday sale

/EIN News/ -- SPRING VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There may be no battle more contested over the holidays than the volume of a living room television.

But thanks to an innovative television listening solution and a weeklong Black Friday sale, this year's holidays may sound a bit clearer and less jarring to others in homes across the U.S. and beyond.

TV Ears® Doctor Recommended TV Listening Systems & Headsets is pleased to announce from midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, all orders are eligible for a full 35 percent off of regular price using the promo code THANKS35.

"It is gratifying to be able to offer our TV listening systems this holiday season at a record low price," said Nino Wehbe, TV Ears general manager. "Since 1998, we have been working to help millions of customers enjoy their favorite television programs, news and sports. With this offer, we look forward to helping countless more."

Featured in AARP Magazine, the easy-to-use tool has a five-year warranty and works with all hearing types, he said.

"While new technologies come out every day, they are often difficult to use and often fail to deliver the crisp and clear volume needed to positively impact television watching," Wehbe said. "Our solution is different. We specifically designed TV Ears to be a simple solution that allows anyone to enjoy watching television."

He said Bluetooth headphones and hearing aids are notoriously unreliable for this purpose and can create an unrewarding experience.

"With TV Ears, there is no complicated pairing process required to use it correctly," Wehbe said. "Unlike rivals, TV Ears products provide an enjoyable and hassle-free TV listening experience without relying on Bluetooth and its inconsistent sound quality."

TV Ears utilize proprietary Voice Clarifying Technology to create clear, real-time television audio for the wearer.

"For more than 20 years, TV Ears has assisted people in hearing television clearly without disturbing others," Wehbe said. "Using Voice Clarifying Circuitry, TV Ears manufactures and sells voice-clarifying television headphones and speakers. This proprietary audio curve makes television dialogue clearer while background noise, such as music and sound effects, is reduced."

"With TV Ears' Speed of Light Infrared Technology (SoLIT) and 'wall-breaking' 5.8 GHz technology, television audio can be distributed throughout the house to compatible headsets and speakers," he continued. "And with a max volume of 120 decibels, TV Ears is twice as loud as other systems, with no pairing required."

"For those parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles dealing with hearing loss, being able to connect with others through entertainment like music and television can mean everything," Wehbe said. "With our Black Friday deal, you can give the gift of gathering and celebration this year, and at a low cost."

For more information about TV Ears or to take advantage of the weeklong Black Friday sale, visit https://www.tvears.com.

