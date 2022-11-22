Sen. Fontana Announces $12.6M for Community Projects in Allegheny County

Allegheny County – November 22, 2022 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana announced $12,600,000 in in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants for the 42nd Senatorial District.

“I’m thrilled to share that even more RACP money will be allocated to Allegheny County to support development and rehabilitation in our communities,” said Senator Fontana. “This round of grant recipients includes the UPMC Heart Institute, the Greater Pittsburgh Trade School, and the Andy Warhol Museum. Millions are being invested in projects that support healthcare, jobs, the arts, and other important sectors that all contribute to the strength and vitality of our county.”

Sen. Fontana has secured nearly $80 million in RACP funding this year for communities, nonprofits, parks, and redevelopment projects in his district.

Grants announced today include:

Allegheny Riverfront Park Restoration, $1,500,000

This project will seek to renovate the park at one of the most beloved riverwalks in the City of Pittsburgh. Renovations will include removal of existing pavement, site preparation and grading, installation and sealing of new stone pavers, refurbishment of existing light posts and railing, tree pruning, planting soil amendments, and perennial planting.

Astrobotic Capital Expansion – New Space Center Facility, $3,000,000

The scope of this project includes the demolition of an existing building on a site immediately adjacent to Astrobotic’s current headquarters in the Northside, and the build out of a new, four-story facility on the site. Astrobotic purchased this building and site in 2021, with the intent of building a facility that houses office spaces, labs, and cleanrooms capable of large spacecraft integrations.

City Club Apartments Pittsburgh, $2,000,000

This project will renovate the existing former YWCA building on Wood Street that includes three below-grade levels and four above-grade levels and construct the new residential high rise tower in the Central Business District of Pittsburgh. The building will also include a health club.

Energy Innovation Center, $2,100,000

This project will address the adaptive reuse of the former Connelley Vocational School in the Lower Hill District into Pittsburgh’s Energy Innovation Center. The project will include the demolition of non-historic, non-structural fixtures to allow for the construction of flexible spaces for companies focusing on workforce training, energy innovation, and incubation. Construction will include the installation of new fixtures, highly efficient, heating, ventilation and air conditioning and other infrastructure.

Greater Pittsburgh Trade School, $1,000,000

The project, located in Kennedy Township, is committed to continuing to provide a quality education, hands-on training from experienced and notable instructors, mentoring services and successful job placement programs. The project will include a build out of second level space that will require architectural and constructional designs for the construction of approximately 10 classrooms.

The Andy Warhol Museum- Pop District Live Performance and Event Venue, $1,000,000

As a physical and programmatic expansion of The Andy Warhol Museum, the Pop District will comprehensively transform Pittsburgh’s North Shore through the power of art, creativity, and economic development. It will feature a new, live performance and event facility, a six-square-block public art initiative, and a scalable workforce development program focused on creative economy training for underserved, regional youth. The facility will include lobbies and food and beverage areas to support the live event facility, a flex/modular program and office space, and a hybrid indoor/outdoor rooftop special events venue that can host an array of activities, including weddings, parties, conferences, and more.

UPMC Heart Institute, $2,000,000

This project will renovate and expand the Heart Institute at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Lawrenceville. It will address foundation, structure, and mechanical systems. Through renovation, clinical spaces will be upgraded with new catheterization labs, including a hybrid lab connected to a new cardiac MRI suite. As well as extra lab space and upgrades to any outdated equipment. The expanded space will house a new patient waiting area, conference room, staff offices and have a direct connection to the cafeteria. A portion of the patio will be transformed into a dining and play area to enhance the patient experience.

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. A full list of grant recipients can be found online.

