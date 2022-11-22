The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Is Set To Grow At A 15% Rate Due To Rising Patient Population As Per The Business Research Company's Healthcare Provider Network Management Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the healthcare provider network management market, the rising patient population is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare provider network management market going forward. The patient population refers to individuals living with certain medical conditions and illnesses. With the increasing patient population, the patient flow to hospitals also increases. Healthcare provider network management helps providers monitor patient records to predict hospitalization and readmission and enables them to manage care-management programs. For instance, according to the American Hospital Association, a US-based organization that represents all types of hospitals and health care networks' 2020 Annual Survey, over 33.35 million hospital admissions were registered in the US during 2020. Therefore, the rising patient population is driving the growth of the healthcare provider network management market.

The global healthcare provider network management market size is expected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2021 to $3.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare provider network management market is expected to reach $5.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare provider network management market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Innovaccer Inc., a US-based digital healthcare company, launched a provider network management solution that is powered by the Innovaccer health cloud and an integrated platform to assist healthcare payers to enhance provider network performance, data collection, and analysis. Payers can educate and reach out to providers as well as offer services such as point-of-care alerts to improve quality scores, the total cost of care, and member health value.

Major players in the healthcare provider network management market are Optum Inc, Atos SE, Cognizant, Symphony AyasdiAI, Infosys Technologies Limited, Change Healthcare Inc, SkyGen, McKesson Corporation, Centene Corporation, OSPLabs, Virtusa Corporation, Appian Corporation, Salesforce Inc, Evolent Health Inc, and Coforge.

The global healthcare provider network management market analysis is segmented by component into network management services, network management software; by deployment type into on-premises, cloud; by end user into private payers, public payers

North America was the largest region in the healthcare provider network management market in 2021. The regions covered in the healthcare provider network management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Healthcare Provider Network Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide healthcare provider network management market forecast size and growth, healthcare provider network management market segments, healthcare provider network management market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

