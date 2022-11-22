United States Association for Small Business & Entrepreneurship(USASBE) Announce Keynote Speakers for Annual Conference

USASBE Announces Finalists for 2023 Excellence Awards

USASBE 2023: Driven By Dreams to take place at Florida State University January 18-22, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is pleased to announce the keynote speakers for USASBE 2023: Driven By Dreams. The annual conference will be hosted by Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee, Florida, January 18-22.

“We are so pleased to have the quality of speakers that we do for this year’s conference,” stated Julienne Shields, CEO of USASBE. “The insights and experiences they offer our members and attendees will most assuredly push forward the entrepreneurship curriculum and education.”

“It is our absolute pleasure to host these wonderful speakers as they tell their stories of both success and failure,” said Susan Fiorito, dean of FSU’s Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship. “We welcome our colleagues from across the country to our campus to continue to cultivate future dreamers and leaders in business, technology, social entrepreneurship, and the arts.”

The keynote speakers for Driven By Dreams are Peter Boulware, Colin Coggins and Garrett Brown, Kate Goodall, and Nick Bayer and student CEOs. In addition, FSU President Richard D. McCullough and Kim Rivers of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. will be featured speakers at the conference.

Peter Boulware of Peter Boulware Toyota will be speaking on January 20 at 1 PM. Peter and his wife are owners of the Southeast U.S.’s most successful car dealerships.

Colin Coggins and Garrett Brown are presenting The Unsold Mindset: Changing the Way Entrepreneurs Think About Selling on January 20 at 4 PM.

Kate Goodall, co-founder and CEO of Halcyon House, a social entrepreneurship accelerator in Washington, D.C., will be speaking on January 21 at 10 AM.

Nick Bayer and student CEOs of Saxby’s will speak on January 21 at 1 PM. Nick will share his entrepreneurial story and introduce students who are running coffee shops on their respective campuses that are fully integrated into the entrepreneurship curriculum.

Featured speaker Kim Rivers, chief executive officer of Trulieve Cannabis Corp., will be talking about her experiences with starting and growing Trulieve on January 19 at 12 PM. Trulieve is a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” operation based in Florida. Kim oversees every activity involved with the cannabis process to ensure quality, operational integrity, and financial success.

“The diversity of USASBE’s members and their passion for entrepreneurship education are what make USASBE such a successful and inclusive community,” said Thomas G. Pittz, Board of Directors Chairman of USASBE. “This year’s conference content is shaping up to be one of the best ever.”

About USASBE

Founded in 1981, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is an inclusive community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. Membership is open to all, as is attendance at USASBE’s hallmark annual conference. USASBE also publishes a peer-reviewed academic journal, Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, and develops a variety of helpful resources and professional development opportunities for entrepreneurship educators as they create a positive impact. For more information, visit USASBE.org or contact USASBE CEO Julienne Shields at ceo@usasbe.org.

