Artur Lukasevic Joins Bidease as EU Sales Director

Can’t wait to announce that Bidease is appointing Artur Lukasevic as Sales Director, to lead partnerships in the European region

I’m excited to join Bidease rocketship to bring unique value and fully transparent Mobile DSP technology to European markets.”
— Artur Lukasevic, Sales Director, Europe
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artur is an AdTech industry veteran who previously held the position of Head of Performance and Gaming Partnerships Teams at TikTok Global Business Solutions. He will be responsible for business development and growth in the European region.

“I’m excited to join Bidease rocketship to bring unique value and fully transparent Mobile DSP technology to European markets, supporting organizations of all sizes and helping marketers in achieving skyrocketing growth and ambitious goals in digital marketing with my 15 years of professional experience in Business, Partnerships, Product Development, and various aspects of Digital Marketing working on global markets and as a member of cross-functional teams,” said Lukasevic.

Founded in the USA in 2016 and named one of the Americas' fastest-growing companies by Financial Times in 2022, partnering with the likes of Grubhub, Tidal and Stash to drive customer acquisition, new subscribers, and incremental ROAS, Bidease has become one of the leading AdTech companies in the market.


About Bidease

Bidease is a fully transparent demand-side platform for mobile marketers. Its risk-free programmatic performance solutions help the world’s biggest brands achieve their performance advertising goals.
Using a combination of proprietary programmatic advertising technology, machine learning, and first-party data, they optimize campaigns across all major mobile formats for desired post-install behaviours at no risk to their client's bottom line.

The company is on a mission to bring fully transparent, value-driven advertising to the mobile world.

To learn more, visit https://bidease.com/

Dmitry Chudovsky
Bidease
dc@bidease.com
