Angel Samples is travelling to Aruba to do photoshoots for Supermodels Unlimited Magazine
Award-winning photographer and makeup artist Angel Samples is all set to travel to Aruba to capture gorgeous models for the Supermodels Unlimited Magazine. The two have already collaborated multiple times. The recent collaboration was back in October at the Versace Mansion, where Angel impressed everyone with her magnificent shots.
On 17th November, Angel Samples will be heading to Aruba to do photoshoots for the SU Magazine. Hair and makeup artist, Meagan Eby will also join her on this tour. Meagan will be looking after hair and makeup for this shoot by providing the models with flawless looks. The photos will be used by Supermodels Unlimited Magazine and will also be advertised on multiple billboards across the USA.
Supermodels Unlimited Magazine is a leading publication that has been featuring empowered and inspiring women around the globe. After completing 19 years, they have taken over the modelling industry by providing a platform for both up-and-coming and veteran models. With SU Magazine, founder Kimberly Clark aims to help young women to pursue their dreams. In the past, Angel Samples and SU Magazine have joined hands various times for different photoshoots, and in fact, their collaboration has been featured on billboards in Times Square, New York.
South Carolina-based entrepreneur, makeup artist and photographer Angel Samples started her career as a model at the age of 18. After discovering her true passion for makeup and photography, Angel Samples started her business and opened Angel Studios. It didn’t take too long for Angel Studios to become the one-stop shop for models working on their portfolios and headshots.
The talented artist has a vast and versatile clientele. She has worked with many celebrities and stars for their shoots and makeovers. Other than that, Angel has launched her cosmetics line and has been offering one-on-one makeup classes for those willing to learn new makeup techniques.
Her cosmetics have been marketed and endorsed by many celebrities and models. Recently, Miss USA has also endorsed Angel Cosmetic products on Instagram.
