Popular Real Estate Company, Redfin, Interviews Brad Fitch, Seattle Gummy Company’s Director Of Operations

Redfin interviews Seattle Gummy’s Brad Fitch in their article “14 Unique Things To Do in Seattle That Every Seattleite Should Know About.”

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle, WA: Seattle Gummy Company (SGC) knows about the great outdoors. Their popular energy gummy, the Mocca Shot, is loved by people enjoying the incredible natural beauty of Seattle, and SGC’s Director of Operations is no different. Brad Fitch is one of the bright minds behind Seattle’s groundbreaking gummy company. SGC has developed the world’s first gummy medicines and currently offers a line of potently delicious energy, sports, and wellness gummies.

Seattleite Fitch loves spending time in Seattle’s natural beauty. When Redfin asked him about his favorite park in Seattle, he recommended Discovery Park, the largest park in the city. “One of our favorite things in Seattle is visiting one of the numerous beautiful parks. Discovery Park, in particular, is a 534-acre park right in the city. It contains over 12 miles of trails, so it’s a great way to feel like you’re getting away from it all and go for a hike, bike, run, or check out the panoramic views of Puget Sound.”

SGC sports and energy gummies make any outdoor activity an adventure. Take a brain-boosting Mocca Shot before a long walk with friends or a 10-mile bike ride. Serious athletes love SGC’s sports gummies, the Power Up pre-workout, and the Recover post-workout gummy. These gummies are as unique as Seattle itself. Find SGC gummies online or in Wal-Mart stores.

About the Company:

Seattle Gummy Company is a science-based and performance-driven company that takes immense pride in providing a range of innovative chewable gummy formulations. These gummies were developed by their in-house Ph.D. research scientists, who designed them to give the best health benefits at an affordable price. Their wide selection of products, each made with premium, high-quality ingredients, are vegan, non-GMO, all-natural, and made in the USA. They combine Traditional Chinese Medicine with the latest science to ensure all products provide the maximum results for every customer.

