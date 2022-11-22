Priya Parker to Keynote ATD's 2023 International Conference

Acclaimed author and facilitator will speak on the power of community at world's largest gathering of talent development professionals.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Priya Parker, noted author, strategic advisor, facilitator, and curious lifelong learner will deliver the Day 2 keynote address for the ATD 2023 International Conference & Exposition, May 21-24, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Parker is the acclaimed author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters, and executive producer and host of the New York Times podcast, Together Apart. She has spent 20 years helping leaders and communities have complicated conversations about community, identity, and vision at moments of transition. Trained in the field of conflict resolution, Parker has worked on race relations on American college campuses and on peace processes in the Arab world, southern Africa, and India.

In her keynote address, Parker will guide attendees on how to take a deeper look at creating collective meaning in modern life, one gathering at a time.

ATD 2023 will welcome 10,000 attendees from around the world. It will be the world's largest gathering of talent development professionals and the industry's largest EXPO featuring the top companies serving the learning and development field.

