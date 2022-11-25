Greg Cirone on The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show
Should we be worried about the recession?CHIAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Should we be worried about the recession?
As people are beginning to fear the Real Estate market turning off like a light switch, all of our show guests have lived and worked through the last two housing market crisises.
Shocking consumers with gas prices rising and making major industries being cut out, there is a slight panic happening from lived experiences.
Tune in LIVE with us NOW on the Homebuyers Hour for this conversation.
What do you need to talk about with our team to prepare for this? Charlie would love to schedule some time with you this week to talk about it- book a time with him here.
Contact Greg for a conversation on how he provides education and service to his clients (call/text) 708-418-6755
Charlie Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+1 630-327-2700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Greg Cirone on The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show