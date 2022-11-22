Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,481 in the last 365 days.

Timberline Knolls Offers Yoga Nidra to Help Individuals Receiving Treatment for Mental Health Concerns

Deep relaxation facilitates a restorative state that can help promote healing

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoga nidra, also referred to as non-sleep deep rest (NSDR), is a meditative practice now offered by Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center that can help patients experience a deep state of relaxation and other health benefits. Yoga nidra is a part of the expressive therapies program at Timberline Knolls.

"Yoga nidra offers our residents a powerful tool that they can use to regulate their systems while here in treatment,” said Elisabeth Nuesser, E-RYT, TIY, RCYT, YACEP, a trauma-informed yoga facilitator at Timberline Knolls. “The more our residents practice and receive yoga nidra while in treatment with us, the more neuroplasticity is created. As they continue to practice, even more healing can occur, which aids in long-lasting recovery.”

Additional benefits of yoga nidra for Timberline Knolls patients can include:

  • Increased dopamine levels, which provide a sense of calmness, better concentration, and regulation of systems
  • Deep resting states, which can help the mind and body receive healing
  • Increased regeneration of organs as the stress hormone cortisol decreases in the body
  • Increased serotonin levels, which help create inner calm

“As the yoga nidra facilitator, I guide my groups in a comfortable setting using appropriate props,” said Nuesser. “I allow the participants to settle and turn their conscious mind inward by guiding their inner awareness to different points of focus. This can provide relief when individuals are struggling with mental health concerns like depression and anxiety. Yoga nidra can also help clear the mind for more learning and relax the body, allowing for a deeper state of healing.”

About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls age 12 and older who are struggling with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood disorders, and co-occurring disorders. Located just outside Chicago on a picturesque, 43-acre wooded campus, Timberline Knolls provides residents with excellent clinical care delivered by a highly trained professional staff. Just a short drive from our main campus, partial hospitalization programming (PHP) and intensive outpatient programming (IOP) with supportive housing are available for adult women. For more information, please visit www.timberlineknolls.com

 

Attachment 


MaryAnne Morrow
Timberline Knolls 
602-359-6989
maryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com

You just read:

Timberline Knolls Offers Yoga Nidra to Help Individuals Receiving Treatment for Mental Health Concerns

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.