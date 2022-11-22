Cell-based Assays Global Market to Reach $33.8 Billion by 2030 at an 8.75% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell-based Assays Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use (Pharma & Biotech Companies, CROs), by Products & Service (Reagent, Assay Kits), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell-based assays market is expected to reach USD 33.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.75% over the forecast period. A rise in demand for cell-based assays will drive the market. Cell-based assays effectively aid in acceleration and thereby, enhancement of drug development. This helps therapeutic drugs to be supplied robustly to cater to the industry demand.

For instance, these are used in lead candidate selection and provide invaluable information about therapeutic action mechanisms, drug efficacy, safety, and toxicity tests. Wide applications of these assays in drug development processes are expected to boost the demand. These assays are integral to the drug development process by adopting several technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, to allow easy resolution of mutations, knock-ins & knockouts of a specific marker at a precise location on the genome or a given culture of cells.

For instance, Celprogen's human pancreatic cancer cell line characterization kit is a cell-based ELISA kit that is used for the measurement of the concentration of a protein in cells for the determination of the differentiation status of stem cells, thereby eliminating the need to prepare cell lysates and is widely applicable for drug discovery. On the other hand, key players are undertaking various growth strategies to expand their pipelines, portfolios, and offerings to penetrate the market better. For instance, in July 2022, Mission Bio, Inc., launched assay for the detection of solid tumors through its pharma assay development services to aid the acceleration of the development process of cancer therapeutics by reducing the time & cost to characterize solid tumors.

There are efforts across the U.S. to ensure re-igniting the research activities inclusive of all kinds of cell-based assays. These assays are used for the detection of COVID-19 infection as well. For instance, in May 2020, AcroBiosystem launched a flow cytometry assay to study the binding between ACE2 and S1 protein/S1 RBD protein, thus can be utilized for neutralizing antibody screening. North America dominated the global industry in 2021 owing to an increasing number of biotechnology research studies, growing research on therapeutic drugs, the presence of key players, and the high prevalence of cancer. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the rising demand for research in life sciences and increased genetic level understanding of diseases.

Cell-based Assays Market Report Highlights

The assay kits products segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the utilitarian benefits that a test kit could offer to clinicians, researchers, and the normal population

Ready-to-use kits and self-administrable diagnostic kits are increasingly trending these days

The drug discovery application segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period

This is due to a rise in the number of researches for therapeutic drug discovery, an increasing number of FDA approvals, and a rise in demand for novel therapeutic drugs coupled with increasing cases of genetic disorders, cancers, & infectious diseases

The academic & research institutes end-use segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The growth can be attributed to the greater utility of cell-based assays for the diagnosis of cancers, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Preference For Cell-Based Assays

Increasing Funding For Cell-Based Research

Growing Utilization Of Precision Medicines

Market Restraints

High Costs of Instruments

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cell Based Assays Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4 Cell Based Assays Market - Segment Analysis, by Products & Services, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Cell Based Assays Market: Products & Services Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Reagents

4.1.2 Assay Kits

4.1.3 Microplates

4.1.4 Probes And Labels

4.1.5 Instruments & Software

4.1.6 Cell Lines

Chapter 5 Cell Based Assays Market - Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Basic Research

5.2 Drug Discovery

5.3 Other Applications

Chapter 6 Cell Based Assays Market - Segment Analysis, by End-use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.2 Academic & Research Institutes

6.3 Contract Research Organizations

Chapter 7 Cell Based Assays Market -Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 8 Cell Based Assays Market - Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Corning Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holdings Ag)

Lonza Group AG

Merck Kgaa

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

