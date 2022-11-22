Moving Analytics joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

Moving Analytics, leading provider of virtual cardiac rehabilitation and prevention, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moving Analytics, leading provider of virtual cardiac rehabilitation and prevention, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, past volunteer president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), volunteer chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and Arthur L. Bloomfield professor and chair department of medicine, Stanford University. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

"We are excited to join the American Heart Association's Innovators' Network. Today, roughly 80% of Americans live in a cardiac rehab desert due to access barriers. We look forward to being part of the Innovator's Network and working with the AHA to address the inequities in cardiac rehab through policy, education, research and innovation," said Ade Adesanya, President of Moving Analytics Inc.

Moving Analytics is the leading national telehealth provider of remote cardiac rehab and cardiovascular prevention programs. The company's programs combine evidence-based guidelines, behavioral science, remote monitoring and telehealth coaching to engage patients to adopt heart-healthy lifestyles and improve their wellbeing. Moving Analytics programs were developed in partnership with Stanford University and are based on more than 30 years of published research. Patients in Moving Analytics' programs exercise more, have better medication adherence, lower blood pressure, lower rates of depression/anxiety, and lower rates of hospital readmission. Moving Analytics works with leading healthcare organizations including Veterans Affairs Administration, Healthcare Services Corporation, Highmark Health Plan, Kaiser Permanente, Capital District Physicians' Health Plan, Mayo Clinic and others.

