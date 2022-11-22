The Global Retirement Home Services Market is expected to grow by $5556.39 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Retirement Home Services Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the retirement home services market and it is poised to grow by $5556.39 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period. Our report on the retirement home services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising life expectancy, the aging baby boomer population, and the benefits offered by retirement homes.

The retirement home services market is segmented as below:

By Service

â€¢ Independent living

â€¢ Nursing

â€¢ Assisted living

By Application

â€¢ Elderly people

â€¢ Disabled people

By Geography

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the retirement home services market growth during the next few years. Also, automation in retirement homes and the increasing popularity of retirement villages will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the retirement home services market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Retirement home services market sizing

â€¢ Retirement home services market forecast

â€¢ Retirement home services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading retirement home services market vendors that include ABM Industries Inc., AlerisLife Inc., American Retirement Homes Inc., Ashiana Housing Ltd., British United Provident Association Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Columbia Pacific Management, Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd., Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC, Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Genesis Healthcare Inc., Home Instead Inc., Korian, Life Care Companies, LLC, Senior Lifestyle, Sienna Senior Living Inc., Sompo Holdings Inc., Sonida Senior Living Corp., Sunrise Senior Living LLC, and Wickshire Senior Living. Also, the retirement home services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

