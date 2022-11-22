Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Names J. Craig Bailey Denver Market Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital announced J. Craig Bailey as its new Denver market CEO. Bailey brings 20 years of healthcare operational leadership to his work with Reunion. He most recently served as the multi-site administrator for an ambulatory surgery center in the Greater Colorado Springs area.

Bailey holds master's degrees in Kinesiology and Business Administration from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Over the course of his career, he has served in multiple leadership positions in the American College of Healthcare Executives where he has worked alongside other industry executives to make healthcare safer and more accessible for all.

Prior to his most recent administrative position in Colorado Springs, Bailey served in leadership roles in operations, strategy, and business development. As the Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver market CEO, he strives to make Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital a provider and employer of choice in the greater Denver area. Bailey will lead the Denver and Inverness teams to drive positive performance results across clinical, financial, and overall operating capacities. Bailey will also lead the hospital teams to provide exceptional care and positive patient experiences that are the hallmark of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals.

