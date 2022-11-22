Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,564 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Wipe And Baby Powder Dispenser (MHO 191)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to purchase single-use diapering products for babies when on-the-go," said an inventor, from New Albany, Miss., "so I invented the WIPE AND BABY POWDER DISPENSER. My design prevents parents with babies or toddlers from being caught off guard without wipes, powder, disposable diapers, or other essential supplies."

The invention provides an effective way to dispense baby wipes, baby powder and other hygiene supplies in a public restroom. In doing so, it ensures that the necessary items are available if needed. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for public restrooms, businesses, amusement parks, retail establishments, airports, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-wipe-and-baby-powder-dispenser-mho-191-301676565.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Wipe And Baby Powder Dispenser (MHO 191)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.