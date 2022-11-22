Governor Wolf: New Jobs Coming to Luzerne County with CVS Health Expansion

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that CVS Health will create and retain 912 total jobs as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Hanover Township facility in Luzerne County.

“It’s a big win for Pennsylvania when a nationally-renowned company like CVS Health expands operations in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “This project is going to create and retain good, family-sustaining jobs for folks in Luzerne and Somerset counties.”

CVS Health will invest $4.9 million to renovate and repurpose 13,000-square-feet of space at its distribution center located at 1 Great Valley Boulevard in Hanover Township to create a new prescription drug sorting, handling, and packaging operation.

“Our new pharmacy distribution facility will expand our operations capabilities and provide meaningful work to hundreds of Pennsylvanians,” said David Dederichs, Executive Director, Government Affairs, CVS Health.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $192,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $100,000 workforce development grant to train its new workers. As part of its expansion project, CVS Health committed to creating 64 new jobs at the Hanover Township facility within three years and retaining 848 existing employees between that facility and their location at 322 Revco Road in Somerset Township.

This project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“We’re thrilled that DCED and the Governor’s Action Team could play a role in this expansion project,” said DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver. “We look forward to CVS Health growing their footprint in Luzerne and Somerset counties and providing the region with more good jobs.”

Through GAT, Gov. Wolf has invested nearly $18 billion over the past seven years to support 432 completed projects, create more than 48,500 new jobs, and retain more than 145,500 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company that works to improve the health of communities across America through its local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. CVS Health helps patients with their health whether that’s managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. The company helps people navigate the health care system and their personal health care by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Gov. Wolf has served for two terms as a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how his Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth’s comeback, leaving Pennsylvania in a much better place than when he arrived.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Elizabeth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #