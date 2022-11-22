Luxury Electric Bike Company Bagi Bike Announces Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday With Hundreds of Dollars in Savings

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury electric bike company Bagi Bike has announced an exclusive sale that will take place during the 2022 holiday season—dropping prices by as much as $400 per e-bike for consumers worldwide, just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

From Nov. 23-30, customers will have access to the following deals:

Shoppers who purchase any two bikes via the website will receive $400 off each e-bike, for a total savings of $800.

Shoppers who purchase one e-bike will receive $300 off their purchase.

Any customer who leaves a review on the website will receive an exclusive Bagi Bike saddle bag.

First available in Israel before becoming popular in the United States, the popular e-bikes are touted for their comfort and sleek design. Coming in a variety of model options, from the fat tire to city-centric, Bagi Bike e-bikes are developed to meet the unique needs of riders. Some models of the e-bikes are foldable and made to save space in cars, whereas others are reinforced and static to overcome the harsh conditions of mountainous terrain.

Amid soaring gas prices and inflation, the popularity of e-bikes has increased due to their energy efficiency and increased safety. Climate-friendly options for commuting and recreation, Bagi Bikes come with a range of accessories to customize the rider’s experience based on their environment and needs.

The sale will begin at 12 a.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 23 and will run for one week. For more information on Bagi Bike, please visit www.bagibike.com.

About Bagi Bike

Comfort. Speed. Technology. That’s the Bagi Bike difference. After becoming one of Israel’s leading electric bicycle companies, Bagi Bike now offers world-class electric bikes to customers worldwide, with retailers across the United States. Offering a variety of models for various terrains, Bagi Bikes are developed to meet the unique needs of every customer. An eco-friendly and energy-efficient option, there’s a Bagi Bike for every activity. Visit www.bagibike.com to learn more and follow @bagi.bike.usa on Instagram and Bagi Bike USA on Facebook to stay up-to-date on deals, promotions, and news.