PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest In Northwest Region

The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 1 winners of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest.



Farrell High School of Mercer County won the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. The plow depicts melting ice falling onto a cell phone containing a general prohibition symbol on the screen to convey this year's theme – "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice." West Middlesex High School of Mercer County was the honorable mention.

Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from 11 area high schools that entered in this year's regional contest. Votes were accepted from November 14 to November 20, 2022. Farrell High School received 505 of the 2,671 total votes to earn the 2022 "Fan Favorite" honor.

The winner of the "Judges' Pick" award was Mercer High School of Mercer County. The student mural shows a cracked cell phone surrounded by app logos and text messages amid lettering that reads "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice." Farrell High School and Tidioute Charter School of Warren County were the honorable mentions in the "Judges' Pick" category, which was determined through judging by PennDOT representatives.

During the winter weather season, the blades, as well as those painted by Commodore Perry High School, Eisenhower Middle-High School, Oil City High School, Rocky Grove High School, Sheffield Area Middle School, Warren High School, and Youngsville High School students, will be used to maintain state-owned roadways across the six counties in PennDOT's northwest region. Photos of all the District 1 plows can be viewed on the PennDOT website.

Paint the Plow is a collaborative effort between PennDOT, and area high schools aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for student art programs and creativity. Students are invited to paint a plow blade with an original design based on a provided theme. The 2022 statewide theme is "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice," which was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.

For more information on PennDOT's winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources for motorists, visit the department's winter website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

EDITOR'S NOTE: Pictures of the winning plows are attached to this email.

# # #





