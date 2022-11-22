Ambrosino Law Get’s New Digital Home from Why People Click
Ambrosino Law’s new website provides a peek into the practice of one of NC’s premier personal injury attorneys with an engaging visual and technical redesign
I love the new web site. Why People Click genuinely listened to what I wanted and knew exactly how to make it happen. The site is really reflective of our brand and I couldn’t be happier.”GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambrosino Law engaged Why People Click to deliver a new website for their firm. Britainy Ambrosino, the firm’s CEO, wanted a website that was more reflective of her personal brand, would appeal to prospective clients and allow contact to be initiated easily.
Britainy Ambrosino, Esq said of the firm’s new site: “I love the new site. Working with Why People Click has been great. They genuinely listened to what I wanted and knew exactly how to make it happen. The site is really reflective of our personal brand and I couldn’t be happier.”
Rob Ainbinder, founder of Why People Click said: "We’re excited to launch Ambrosino Law for Britainy Ambrosino, Esq. And we are especially happy to have the chance to work with Britainy on this project as we continue our work in the legal market. It’s an exciting time at our marketing firm and we look forward to helping more personal injury law firms."
About Ambrosino Law
Ambrosino Law is your tech savvy heavy hitter in your fight against the insurance companies. Utilizing a modern, technology first approach to business allows the firm to move quickly on your case and communicate with you via text or chat to get you the results you deserve.
On the web at www.ambrosino.law
About Why People Click
Since 2014, Why People Click has been helping lawyers and other professional service firms increase their visibility and bring in more clients while solving challenges related to their digital marketing. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Why People Click are known for their WordPress websites, SEO services and branding services to a growing portfolio of legal marketing clients. On the web at www.whypeopleclick.com
